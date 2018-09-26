Improving quality of education at elementary level

Binish Qadri
We have highly qualified and experienced teachers in government schools. The students studying in government schools come from a very poor background and their parents are not educated, hence, they are not able to give any attention towards their studies at home. This is the bitter truth that the students from these schools are not well versed with the three R's namely reading, writing and arithmetic, (Curtis, 1795 as cited by Timbs&Limbert, 1825).
Moreover, they are not able to spell, understand and pronounce words even in the upper primary classes. This problem is carried forward to higher secondary level and at times even to higher education level.
And in this way can say that we are not able to generate good educational outcomes from government schools because the students studying there don’t have a strong base. Government schools lack organizational capacity. The classes are not organized in judicious rooms.
The main aim of education is to acquire relevant skills and knowledge coupled with the proper know-how and technology, which is responsible for the capacity and skill development and the inclination for making cost-effective use of that knowledge.
It is very unfortunate that the students in the government schools don’t even get a basic education which is why the main aim of education remains unfulfilled. Government teachers don’t give thrust on spellings, meanings, pronunciation, and dictation etc. so that basics of students studying in such schools are very weak and for that matter, they are not able to write a sentence or even a paragraph properly.
All the schools, colleges and institutions of higher education in India follow a random walk series as far as course outline is concerned. The obsolete syllabus is the normal feature of Indian educational institutions which doesn’t fit into the modern world setting. For the reason, students in our country are not able to find a good place in job markets, in and outside the country.
Moreover, faulty education system is one of the reasons for high educated unemployment in our country in general and Jammu Kashmir in particular (Qadri&Kasab, 2017).
In order to improve the quality of education in India, particularly in government schools, the government and the concerned authorities should put heavy emphasis upon the research and development of the syllabus which should necessarily talk about the modern world and its related processes of globalization, liberalization and privatization on the one hand and technology, innovations and entrepreneurships on the other hand. Furthermore, special focus should be given on relevant case studies.
There is a need to thoroughly and scientifically review and identify the policy intermediations that improve education quality and student learning at the elementary levels. We need to depend on a theory of alteration and for that matter, we need to understand the main drivers of the improvements in the quality of education at elementary level.
The supply-side competence contributions need to be put up that function through the provision of better infrastructure, particularly, human capital, and social capital. The efficiency wage hypothesis argues that incentives and rewards increase the productivity or efficiency. It should be adopted in our education system for both students as well as for teachers because it will increase their productivity levels.
Besides, the programmes, policies and plans through rewards and incentives seek to influence the behavior and inter-temporal likings and inclinations of teachers, parents and students.
The inductive or bottom-up and deductive or top-down participating and community management intrusions, which activate through the principles of decentralization and its allied reforms, transmission of skills and knowledge, and augmented community participation in the organization and management of education systems must be adopted (Masino&Zarazua, 2015).
Conclusion and recommendation:
Immense stress should be given right from KG classes at words, spellings, meanings, pronunciation, writing, dictation, and reading etc. so that fundamentals of learning become strong which will make the students able to read and write properly.
There is a need to thoroughly and scientifically review and identify the policy intermediations that improve education quality and student learning at elementary levels. It is very important to note that the inputs and efforts are effective only when policy changes are coupled with community participation, rewards and social capital.
We can improve learning outcomes when social norms and inter-temporal varieties and selections are factored in the strategy of education plans and policies (Masino&Zarazua, 2015), and when we integrate technology with classroom.
As education is an unending process and the knowledge acquisition and skill upgradation for its solicitation and application are not static but parts of a dynamic and lively process, there is a need to make schools dynamic and lively with good interaction among all the parties involved in the teaching-learning process.
Special training programmes must be developed for teachers teaching at an elementary level. Division of labour is the separation of tasks in a system so that actors or participants may specialize. Economic growth is the pivotal point of Adam Smith’s Wealth of Nations (1776). Economic Growth for Smith is rooted in increasing division of labour and specialization.
In any modern education system there is an increasing emphasis on specialization and the division of labour. Subject specialist teachers must be allocated against specific subject posts.
For example, P.G. in English must be posted for teaching English, P.G. in History must be posted for teaching History, P.G. in Chemistry must be posted for teaching Chemistry and so on and so forth. This will definitely enhance the quality of education and bring specialization in an economy in general and education in particular.
