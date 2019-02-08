Improvement in weather from Friday forenoon: MeT

Another spell likely from Feb 13
Rabiya BashirSrinagar, Feb 07:
The Meteorological (MeT) department Thursday predicted improvement in weather from Friday forenoon.
Director Meteorological Department Sonam Lotus told Rising Kashmir that the department wa\s expecting an overall improvement in weather from Friday forenoon in Kashmir.
“From 8th afternoon, there is no forecast of any adverse weather till February 12 evening,” he said.
However, Lotus said, "As of now, it looks like that the next spell is on February 13. There will be light rain or snowfall next week on February 13."
______________________________________________________________________
Gulmarg: 85cm
Srinagar: 10 cm
Qazigund: 44 cm
Pahalgam: 28 cm
Kupwara: 7.4 cm
Kokernag: 56 cm
Banihal: 32 cm
______________________________________________________________________
He said, as expected many places of Kashmir, Ladakh and Jammu, especially Kargil district received heavy to very heavy snowfall.
“A gradual decrease in snowfall is expected from late night in south Kashmir including Banihal, Ramban and Jammu,” he said.
Meanwhile, heavy snowfall, which started Wednesday morning, continued intermittently on the second consecutive day Thursday.
“Most parts of Kashmir including Pir Panjal, hilly areas of Jammu and some parts of Ladakh (Kargil, Drass, Zanskar and some area of Leh district) witnessed heavy snowfall on Thursday," Metrological department official told Rising Kashmir.
According to the department, Srinagar recorded 10 cm snowfall from 8:30 am to 5:30 pm on Thursday.
“The ski-resort of Gulmarg in north Kashmir recorded 85 cm snowfall till 8:30 am Thursday morning. Qazigund recorded 44 cm snowfall, Kokernag 56 cm, Pahalgam 28 cm, Kupwara 7.4 cm mixed rain and snow and Banihal 32 cm, Batote 24 cm, Katra 33.4 mm mixed rain and snow, Baderwah 30 cm snowfall and Jammu 29.3 mm rainfall,” he said.