Improved quality of education, research imperative for development: Gania

Inaugurates 6th edition of JK Women Science Congress
JAMMU, FEBRUARY 26:
Advisor to Governor, Khurshid Ahmed Ganai, on Tuesday said that quality of education and research in Universities and research institutions needs to be much desired.
As per an official, he said this as he inaugurated 6th edition of the J&K Women Science Congress here at Government PG College for Women, Gandhi Nagar.
The three-day programme is being organized by Government College for Women, Gandhi Nagar in collaboration with J&K State Council for Science and Technology. The theme of JKWSC-19 is ‘Research & Women in Science, Technology and Mathematics-Representation Challenges and Opportunities’.
Among others, Vice-Chancellor, Cluster University of Jammu Prof, Anju Bhasin, Principal GCW, Gandhi Nagar Dr Kaushal Smotra, Dean Academic Affairs, Prof. Poonam Dhawan, Registrar Cluster University Dr Jatinder Khajuria and Organizing Secretary JKWSC Dr Anupama Gupta were present on the occasion.
Speaking on the occasion, the Advisor appreciated organizers of the Congress for their efforts and said that such initiatives are essential to nurture critical and logical thinking, developing scientific temperament and research acumen and leadership qualities among young women.
He hoped that the future of Science in the country is quite bright as girls are taking part and opting for science and mathematical subjects for future studies.
The Advisor said that the advances and developments in the field of science and technology will not take place if schools and higher institutions do not prepare brilliant and dedicated scientists and researchers.
Prof Bhasin said that programme is intended to showcase the contribution of women in Science and Technology and to provide a platform to women scientists for interaction, promote research and development among women, and draw attention to emerging trends in science and role of women in promoting science and research.
Renowned women scientists, researchers, teachers and students from various educational institutions also participated in the programme, the official added.