Improve learning outcomes: Ganie to teachers

July 12, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Advisor to Governor, Khurshid Ahmad Ganie stressed for improving teaching and learning outcomes at all levels. He stated that we have not achieved cent percent literacy rate despite favorable teacher-pupil ratio. The official spokesperson said he directed for enhancing enrolment and retention so that no one remains without education, with special focus on female education. Ganie was addressing students, teachers and officers of education department at function organized at newly inaugurated State of Art Auditorium of Government Model HSS Bijbehara, which has been constructed by R&B Department at an estimated cost of Rs. 2.62 Cr.

He impressed upon the officials to ensure punctuality and accountability. He urged upon the functionaries of the Education Department to work with dedication and commitment to improve the standards of education and provide quality education. He further directed to address the infrastructural gaps and dearth of staff by rationalization. He also emphasised to provide plate form for extracurricular activities to the students. Advisor K Vijay Kumar, Deputy Commissioner Anantnag, DG Sports, Director School Education Kashmir, JD Education, SSP Anantnag, CEO Anantnag and other officers were also present on the occasion. A cultural program was also presented by the students of the institution.



