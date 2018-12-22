Improve farmers’ income with technology interventions: Samoon

Inaugurates cattle awareness cum demonstration camp
Inaugurates cattle awareness cum demonstration camp
Rising Kashmir NewsJAMMU, DECEMBER 21:
Asking scientists to improve livelihood of farmers through technology interventions, Principal Secretary to Animal, Sheep and Fisheries department, Dr Asghar Hassan Samoon asked for modernization of laboratories to meet the challenges.
“We have to focus on giving high yielding breeds of livestock to the farmers with the commercial potential so that it becomes one of the preferred entrepreneurships in the state. Livestock business should fetch farmer good returns, and then only he will expand his business,” he said during an interaction with professors of veterinary sciences at Chatha campus of SKUAST-Jammu.
He was accompanied by Director Animal Husbandry Jammu Victor Kaul, Chief Animal Husbandry Officer Jammu Mohammad Ismail and other senior officers of department.
A detailed deliberation was held with professors for increasing the farmer’s income with their proposed technological interventions.
On the occasion, Dr Samoon highlighted the scope of the livestock sector in the state and challenges and opportunities it offers in lessening the import bill of the state.
Later, he had a tour of Veterinary sciences department and interacted with young researchers. They sought intervention of Principal Secretary in setting up a separate veterinary university in the state and informed him about its scope for growth of livestock sector here.
Dr Samoon assured them that their demands will be projected at appropriate level.
Meanwhile, Dr Samoon inaugurated demonstration come awareness camp organised under Agriculture Technology Management initiative here at Animal Husbandry department Regional cattle development centreMiran Sahib.
Hundreds of farmers had gathered at the awareness event organized to inform them about various schemes and support system of Animal Husbandry department to control disease and increase productivity.
He also distributed Feed and a cash of Rs 200 among the progressive farmers who had come with their cattle.
On the occasion, he asked the officers to organize such events in every locality of the area so that more and more farmers are benefitted.
Dr Samoon also visited Institute of Animal health and Biological production R S Pura and inaugurated ‘Walk-in refrigerator’ used to keep and store prepared vacancies at low temperature.
Dr Samoon visited Vaccine production lab, Small animal house and other facilities at the institute.
He assured of all support in upgrading the equipments and infrastructure for better research facilities in veterinary sciences.