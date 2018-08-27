Improper drainage in Downtown adds to public woes

Open surface trenches, congestion has hampered improvement over years: SMC
‘Our men doing good job with available machinery’
Open surface trenches, congestion has hampered improvement over years: SMC
Zenaira BakhshSrinagar, Aug 26:
With only 33 per cent proper drainage system in the city, most areas in Downtown are suffering due to improper drainage across for the last five decades.
The condition of the drainage system in various areas of Downtown including Habba Kadal, Fateh Kadal, Khanqah, Eidgah, Soura etc worsens with each passing day. The action plan of government against this problem has been way too slow and has failed miserably.
“The drainage system of our locality is worst. This hasn’t been looked into by the successive governments despite continuous complaints. Due to open drainage system, the overall cleanliness of Downtown is affected,” said Gafaar Qadir, a local resident of Fateh Kadal.
He further added that the government officials come to take a look at it only when they have their personal motives. The sweepers of Downtown have turned into scavengers and they clean everything with their hands.
The poor drainage system of these areas has given rise to various problems like foul smell and overflow of waste water thus annoying the locals.
“There has never been any proper drainage system in the areas of Downtown. During heavy rains, drainage failure further worsens bringing all the waste material on roads,” said Ayoub Khan, a resident of Habba Kadal.
He further said that the Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) officials and other concerned departments do not take any action in favor of the people and the authorities ignore public complaints. The condition of the drainage system is so bad that it becomes suffocating at times, causing nausea and other diseases.
Imtiyaz Ahmed, Executive Engineer, SMC said, “Almost all the areas of Downtown have open surface trenches. So there is very less scope for repairs in these areas. In order to work on this issue, the roads need to be widened first which is very difficult in Downtown because of the congestion. So this process can take a lot of time.”
He added that there hasn’t been any improvement or advancement in the drainage system of Downtown for around last 50 years. The steps can only be taken by using proper resources and funds which haven’t been provided by the government till now. As soon as they approve the plan, action will be taken.
Ghulam Rasool Dar, Chief Sanitation Officer, SMC said, “There hasn’t been any proper drainage system in Downtown which is evident enough. But we have been working on this issue and day by day the situation is improving.”
He added that the workers remove the blockages by using sucker vehicles. The workers including sanitation staff, ward officers, supervisors are always on their toes to make sure that the work is done on time.