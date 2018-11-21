Impressive processions taken out on Eid-I-Miladun-Nabi in Bhaderwah

MOHD MAJID MALIKBhaderwah, Nov 21:
Impressive processions were taken by members of Muslim community in Bhaderwah on the occasion of Eid-I-Miladun-Nabi the birthday of Prophet Mohammed (PBUH) here today. Hundreds of members of Muslim community attired in colorful dresses carrying religious banners and flags participated in the procession.
The grand procession which was taken from Jamia Masjid Bhaderwah in the morning and after passing through various markets and roads culminated at again in the premises of Jamia Masjid in the afternoon.
The Muslims participating in the procession were raising religious slogans in praise of Islam and Prophet Mohammed.
In the Mosque flag hoisting ceremony of Islamic flag was also held. The authorities had made elaborate arrangements for the religious procession and the traffic on route was diverted.
At the conclusion of procession, at Jamia Masjid Bhaderwah mosque the religious scholars threw light on the significance of the day and life history of Prophet Mohammed. They said Islam teaches peace, brotherhood and communal harmony and not violence. They said Islam and Prophet have always sided with oppressed and suppressed people in the world and fought for their rights.
Various Milad processions were also taken out across the other parts of the Chenab valley where speakers threw light on various aspects of the life and teachings of the Prophet Muhammad (SAW).