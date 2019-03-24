Impose Sec 144 around Jhelum banks: Div Com to DCs

March 24, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

In order to stop littering and dumping of solid waste into river Jhelum, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Baseer Ahmad Khan Saturday directed Deputy Commissioners Anantnag, Pulwama, Srinagar, Baramulla and Bandipora to impose section 144 immediately around Jhelum embankments and take strict action against the culprits.

The Div Com also constituted Jhelum Task Force (JTF) for Anantnag, Pulwama, Srinagar, Baramullah and Bandipora districts, where the river Jhelum flows. The concerned DCs are its heads and the officers of Environment, Pollution Control Board, Forest, Urban Local Bodies, Muncipal Committees and Srinagar Muncipal Corporation (SMC) are its members.

The JTF members will personally review the implementation of section 144 and also review the cleanliness and eco-restoration works of the river. The JTF will send the complete report with photo and video graphic evidences to the Divisional Task Force which is headed by Divisional Commissioner Kashmir and heads of Environment, Pollution Control Board, Forest, Urban Local Bodies, Municipal Committees and Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) are its members.

Divisional Commissioner made these remarks while reviewing the progress of conservation and preservation works of the river Jhelum.

The meeting was informed that Urban Local Bodies (ULB) had released Rs 4.50 lakh each to concerned Deputy Commissioners to procure container vehicles for lifting of solid waste from the embankments of river Jhelum. To create mass awareness programme regarding the cleanliness of river Jhelum, ULB had released Rs 1.42 crore to all Municipal Committees and Panchayats. Pamphlets, Jingles, spots, quickies, debates, seminars, rallies and other awareness programmes will be held around the areas of river Jhelum.

The Divisional Commissioner directed SMC to start intense drive to curb polythene menace around the Jhelum embankments, besides Irrigation and Flood Control department was also directed to start an anti-encroachment drive and also do beautification work on both sides of the river Jhelum.

Khan asked officers to double their efforts and utilize their expertise for the speedy eco-restoration and conservation of the river Jhelum and send their action taken report to the Divisional Commissioners office immediately.

Additional Commissioner Kashmir, Tasaduq Hussain Mir, Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudury, Chief Engineer Irrigation & Flood Control, Director Urban Local Bodies, Regional Director State Pollution Control Board, Commissioner SMC and other officers were present in the meeting where as Deputy Commissioners of Anantnag, Pulwama, Baramullah and Bandipora districts participated the meeting through video conferencing.