Imported cigarettes seized for violating labelling norms

May 23, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

The field executives of Legal Metrology department today conducted extensive market inspection in the city Srinagar and other districts, wherein ten vendors were booked for selling imported cigarettes without MRP and other mandatory declarations.

Several packets of foreign cigarettes were seized from the markets and the erring traders were penalised on the spot. The cigarette packs were also found without mandatory health declarations. A penal sum of Rs 11,500 was collected from 10 defaulters. The retailers were warned not to offer for sale any imported cigarette packs without MRP, Date, Address, consumer cell number and health warning.