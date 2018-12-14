Importance of reading

Ulfat Riyaz
Reading is an intellectual activity. It not only nourishes one’s intellect but also helps in developing the mind and personality of a reader.It transforms attitudes and alters behavior for good.
When I say reading I don’t mean merely surfing internet, skimming the headlines of the news stories or reading the messages of friends on Facebook or Twitter. None of it is reading in the real sense. By reading, I mean reading books. What you read defines who you are. Books are the most suitable medium through which knowledge is transmitted from generation to generation.
Reading is essential for creating a creative and literate society. Reading stimulates the reader to think differently and provides the reason to explore new realms. The habit of reading, therefore, plays a very crucial role in building a unique and ideal society.
The internet-driven age has disturbed everything. There is a barrage of information but nobody has time to slowdown and pay attention at things that matter the most.The pattern of work has changed drastically and human comfort has become a thing of past.
Nowadays most of the activities are accomplished electronically pushing the tradition of handling a book further down. The reading habit is dropping at an alarming rate, as people especially youths and teen age groups shun books forillusionary social media.
In recent years, adolescents have been engaging more and more with technology, spending hours online, on social media, texting, and gaming on electronic devices including smart phones and tablets.
As generations become more digitally native, their comfort level with digital media increases, relatively than that of previous generations. In an age, when browsing the Internet, playing with cell phones and chatting seem to be the order of the day, reading a book in a peaceful corner of a library or room has become an archaic idea.
But the culture of reading books is crucial for independent knowledge acquisition and lifelong learning. It develops in a person the essential attributes for self-advancement and national development.
Today, taking majority of the free time, surfing on Internet, mobile phones, social sites like WhatsApp Instagram, Facebook, snapchat, twitter and entertainment programmes occupy the minds of majority. Due to the influence of mass media, people tend to show least interest in reading books, magazines, journals etc. The reading habits among youth is fading day by day at tremendous rate.
Reading among the youth has deteriorated in such a way that it raises concern among the literature loving class of the society.
Think about how difficult it has been for youth to read even few pages of a 500-page college textbook when they areused to spending most of their time switching from one digital platform to another in a matter of seconds. It really highlights the challenges students face in the current era.
Social media usage has not only snatched the book reading but also has been shown to lead to increased social isolation and mental health issues. It hampers creativity as much of the time is spent on forwarding things to others.
Due to the fast changing content on such websites, the attention span of the readers has reduced. So an important habit of thinking over something, giving it time to percolate in your mind, is reduced to a great extent.The books instead, cultivate the capacity to understand and think.
There's no lack of intelligence among young people but they do have less experience of focusing for longer periods of time and reading long-form text; being able to read long-form text is crucial for understanding complex issues and developing critical thinking skills.
A negative effect that social networking sites have on different age groups is that it is taking them away from the real word to a virtual one. This is largely owing to the fact that social networking sites are far more appealing to them.
Modern youth has forgotten that book reading does not only nourishes the soul but rejuvenates the intellect in probing things deeper, analyzing things, and providing guidance to people, to instances of life that they have not yet been exposed to. Therefore, there is an urgent need to develop the reading habit.
In this fast changing world, there are going to be lots of distractions; while technology is slowly taking a steady control over individual lives, students now are losing the skill of reading and are spending more hours on electronic media.
The need of hour is to make the youths understand that habit of reading enables the mind to think over objects of interest and helps a person in making informed decisions. The decreasing number of book readers is a grim indication of scarcity of knowledge in future.
The shrinking of book reading culture is not a challenge exclusively to university or secondary students alone it is a multi –dimensional problem that will badly affect us all.
Something needs to be done to make book-reading relevant before it is too late.We need to address the challenge collectively and constructively so that aesthetic beauty of handling and slowly reading a book safely transfers to our next generations because Francis Bacon has rightly said, ‘reading maketh a full man’.
