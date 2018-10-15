Importance of planning department

Mohamad Maqbool Lone
The idea of planning was in air long before independence. Planning the brain child of Nehruvian era is legacy of anti-colonial struggle because such planning came into vogue not just in India but in whole range of countries that were liberated from colonialism like Pakistan, Nigeria, Nepal etc. Planning was a vision a part of nationalist movement and it has served our country from last 65 years.
Taking the examples from achievements of planning in Soviet Union our country followed the same pattern of Planning. The state Planning committee of Soviet Union led the marked transformation of economy and put the country on high growth trajectory.
Even the National Development and Reform commission erstwhile State Planning Commission of China engraved positive and bright marks on developmental history of Chinese economy.
The Planning commission Of India was yet meticulously serving the nation from 1951 beginning with Five year plans so called Great Turn Plans.
These plans intends to transform all aspects of society by properly assessing the material, capital and Human Resources of country including technical personnel and formulation of proposals for augmenting such of these resources as were found to be deficient.
Taking the dig from central Planning Commission all the states adopted a model in their administrative set up by placing the Planning department at top brass and assigning it fundamental role in the normal development of state.
The State of Jammu and Kashmir accepts the model with soft heart and established this department in earlier 1950s. Since then the department dispensed its function towards inclusive and sustainable development of state.
The department while utilizing the services of well-educated and efficient human resources allows the state to embark on the path of high growth and sound development strategy and thus bringing it at par with other developed states of country.
The new NDA regime in 2014 came up with new diktat by dismantling the so called Planning Commission without footnote of thanks. But politics can’t dismiss history.
Planning was once a great idea, a wonderful fable of dreams. It was great experiment which became erratic but it’s history id heinous, it’s innovation’s need to be told and told fully.
This erstwhile Planning Commission has left number of questions unanswered. Does the dismantling of Planning Commission means role of Planning will no longer hold in modern economies. Is that Planning departments of state governments will be abolished or merged with other departments.
The same historic although irrelevant decision was recently taken under the Governor’s rule in Jammu and Kashmir while the planning Development and Monitoring Department was merged with finance department. This decision itself put forward the negative signal to the state development prospects.
The state has embarked on the path of fast sustained and balanced regional development of which the role of this department is laudable.
The Planning Development and Monitoring performs the major functions including compilation and computation of Gross state Domestic Products and per Capita income of state, collection compilation and analysis of data emanating from various departments, conducting of sample surveys, evaluation studies, monitoring of projects and programs.
The officers/officials of the department are also charged with the preparation/co-ordination of district and departmental plans as well. The department is catering to the entire statistical and planning requirements of state. In the recently held state Administrative council meeting wherein major powers an functions including allocation of resources, authorization, releases, revaluation, re-appropriation etc which earlier were performed by Planning Development and Monitoring department shall henceforth exercised by the Finance department.
The government while justifying the decision holds that it will bring financial property and discipline by maintaining single head for financial release and affairs. However if government is taking the state at par with the other states where role of planning has got decreased like Chhattisgarh is irrelevant and is likely to open Pandora’s box for the administration of state.
The structure, geology, economic and political structure of our state should not be brought in sync with other states. The needs of our state are not that of Punjab or Haryana.
The government should have come foolproof and appreciate the role of department. It is evident currently the legislatures of state assembly aren’t in favour of decision and have expressed deep resentment against this dispensation which is not only unjustified but shall shock on the whole fraternity of planning department.
If planning wasn’t in tune with federal principles then why the popular government in 2017 expanded the department with more powers and functions is unexplored truth.
When planning is dismissed the allocative powers will be exercised by finance department which will only lead to further centralization and bring political bias for the state government.
Finance bureaucratization as such is not remedy of problem rather government need to review the order and bring this department alive with more powers and functions.
The old soldiers never die, they just fade away is aphorism is storey of fate of most important department of planning state of J&K. The importance of department should be maintained in every nook and corner of state government.
Author is a research scholar in Department of Economics Aligarh Muslim University
