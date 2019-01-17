Importance of games in teaching-learning process

Binish Qadri
The game is highly correlated with learning. Every country in general and education system in particular encompasses a sequence of learning activities and development activities in the form of gaming infrastructure services and knowledge up-gradation, merit goods, together with technological services and advancements so as to bring positive changes in the economy, particularly education and research, improve mental faculties, aptitude level, standard of skills and knowledge , quality of education of its citizens, and improve and modernize the knowledge base of the economy.
The role of games in general and video games, in particular, cannot be neglected as far as growth and development of a child is concerned.
By the same token, the role of technology, books, and the library cannot be neglected as far as growth and development of a nation, on the one hand, is concerned and growth and development of education, human capital formation in particular, and research on another hand are concerned. In the entire process of growth and development of game-based learning and gamification, technology plays the main role.
Good technology is essential for growth and development of game-based learning; and that comprehensive and rigorous games responsive to the needs of the child are the basis for quality game-based learning, the growth of good academic techno-sound culture.
Poor infrastructure, poor health, and education coupled with underdeveloped class are the common characteristics of an underdeveloped economy and it misleads the path of economic growth, economic development, and economic welfare thereby having unpredictable, fickle, and inconsistent bearing on the economy in general and the technological and knowledge base of the society in particular.
Henceforward, under-developed nations must develop approaches, stratagems, and policies to improve the technological foundations in order to construct the knowledge base of society and improve the education system.
Games and learning come under education research whose objective is to examine that part of learning which is based on video games, and its allied activities including how the data and communities of video game play and design principles can be used to develop a new learning environment.
New-fangled social and cultural realms are created through video games which help people learn by integrating knowledge, social interface, and technology (Shaffer et al., 2005). Research findings on game-based teaching show that games, particularly video games (Wouters et al., 2013) have positive effects on individuals and their learning outcomes (Sitzmann, 2011).
Nevertheless, individual and circumstantial differences exist. Games can also improve an individual's skill and ability to figure out digital content and understand an area of investigation.
Game-based learning tools which are digital in nature have the potential of being tailored to suit the aptitudes, skills, capabilities, talents, and propensities of individual students and can engross them with collaborative, communicating, and interactive responsibilities that will definitely act out real-life circumstances (Malykhina, 2014).
Games help in SWOT analysis at the micro (individual) as well as macro level (institution). Game-based learning offers such adaptive learning curriculums which help in the identification of students’ area of weakness and provides a stage-by-stage learning plan cum plot and a game like a piece or application integrating fun to cloudy rote book learning.
The best part in it is the reward system which increases efficiency (Akerlof, 1982) and stimulates students, keeping them on duty or mission. In light of the above discussion, we must try to find out various ways and means to improve game-based learning.
In order to add perceptiveness, insightfulness, seriousness, opinion, and outlook to the participation, knowledge, skill, know-how, capability, and experience of playing the game, there is a group effort or teamwork (Games-to-Teach Team, 2003) between teachers and students (EdTechReview, 2013).
We can be lead towards technological, digital, simulated cum cybernetic milieus by the application of good game-based learning methods that have practical implications and spillover effects on the economy in general and education sector in particular.
By way of an active, lively, energetic, and operational game-based learning environment we are drawn towards a goal, we vigorously, keenly, and dynamically learn and run-through the voracious way to do things and solve problems.
Games keep us very much tied up in active behaviors and dynamic progressions that aid in replicating the virtual environment into real-life situations.
Good game-based learning methods coupled with good video games provide great sparkling experiences for students. Like tales, work of fiction, movies, pictures, drama, plays, and other broadcasting, games in general and video games in particular act as the first-class high-tech tools and resources which a teacher uses to facilitate students to access the set of courses (Matthew, 2016).
Author is a research scholar, Department of Economics, Central University of Kashmir