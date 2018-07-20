Importance of an elected government

It acts not only as a watchdog over a bureaucratic set-up but also keeps focus on working for public good
The State of Jammu Kashmir at present is without an elected government of public representatives. On 19 June 2018, Peoples' Democratic Party (PDP) and BharatiyaJanata Party (BJP) coalition government fell, leading to the imposition of Governor’s Rule in the state.The BJP had withdrawn its support to its alliance partner PDP.
Though a democratic government has its own demerits, yet it is necessary because it enables people and their elected representatives to remain connected with one another for the state’s progress and prosperity.
Consequently, people can easily lodge their complaints or present their demands to the representatives.In response, MLAs and ministers keep themselves updated regarding the problems and issues of people and try to seek their speedy redressel.
Most importantly, the public representatives act as effective checks on the bureaucraticconduct and mechanism of work in the state’s institutions.
Without an elected government, it is a common experience that bureaucracy enjoys a field day. The code of conduct is brazenly broken. The redressel of problems and grievances becomes very tough because the bureaucratic set-up seems uninterested in meeting public needs.
Therefore, an elected government is necessary. It acts not only as a watchdog over a bureaucratic set-up but also keeps focus on working for public good.
Yes, an elected government can also prove harmful to public interest if it prefers its own interest over public interest.
Infact, the PDP-BJP government was seen as simply working to meet its own interests with no care for public needs and issues. People heaved a sigh of relief when it fell and hoped that the Governor rule would heal their wounds. But alas!
Now with no representative government in office, people still are facing many problems in terms of electricity, drinking water, medical facilities and development, unpaid salaries for months together and unemployment.
There is also silence over ordinary peoples' issues by the authorities. Where can the people lodge their complaints in the absence of their own representatives?
Administrative response to these problems is not effective and eager. For example, it is almost a month now since the Governor rule came into effect.
However, nothing has been done to extend the 7th pay commission benefits in favour of 41 thousand SSA teachers or atleast ensure smooth and timely release of their salaries as per the previous pay commission.
As such, these teachers have not received Feb, June salary till date. They are out of the classrooms on to the roads for seeking justice.
Interestingly, despite the poor performance of the Governor rule, people here do not seem eager to have an elected government of their representatives in office.
Whether in offices, public places or homes, nowhere people seem interested even in talking over the need of having an elected government in office.
It seems that people are unhappy and fed up with such a government but happy and contented with the Governor’s Rule. Why is it so?
Yes, when an elected government remains in office, people continue to suffer under poor medical facilities, poor water supply, poor transport facilities and poor power supply.
Besides, bribery, favouritism, delay tactics, exploitation and official highhandedness, continue to rule. It is a dog eat dog situation. Apathy and anarchy appear to have become the order of the day.
In every mohalla, village, office and region, muscle power or money power or political power are making the mare go.
Big fishes devour small fishes on impunity.The loopholes in our laws are fully taken advantage of to fleece the weak and the disadvantaged section of the society.
Further, two constitutions rule in the State of Jammu Kashmir. One is the written one in law books; the other is an unwritten one in the form of social customs, traditions and practices and exploitation.
Sadly, it is the unwritten constitution which dominates at the expense of the poor and underprivileged.
In view of this painful experience with the elected government, people are showing no interest in it. They have no interest even in Governor’s rule because under it the issues and concerns of people do not settle.
Again, exploitation, corruption, indifference and insensitivity of the authorities rule. People feel no relief at all.
An example, people in villages have no medical facilities available. There is no health centre, no medicine and no doctor available during a day or at night. So villagers continue to depend on quacks for treatment. This puts their life at stake.
And then there is a grave issue of substandard medicines in the market. A drug mafia is ruling our health sector. The mafia is rolling in riches at the cost of the people’ health and life.
We are never sure whether a doctor is treating patients or simply selling substandard medicines to feather his/her own nest.Every kind of government is proving ineffective to stop the wrong medicines.
Same is the story of the other problems and issues people are facing. So whether the state is under Governor’s rule or an elected government, people do not seem to care.
When problems and tragedies continue both in the elected government and Governor rule, then how can you judge which of the two is better?
In such a situation, it seems that a stage is setting for the birth of anarchy. When problems and issues of people are not resolved in the state institutions, people feel frustrated only to take law into their own hands.
Such a state of affairs can lead to anarchy which can well lead to dangerous consequences. Need is to resolve public issues to prevent anarchy.