Implementation of PMKSN scheme reviewed in Pulwama

Pulwama, February 10:
District Development Commissioner Pulwama, G M Dar today convened a meeting of concerned officers and officials to frame a committee and identify beneficiaries under Union Government’s farmer support programme- Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PMKSN).
A detailed discussion was held on various aspects regarding uploading of beneficiaries data, activation of beneficiaries’ accounts, preparation of list of exclusive categories, collection of Data and organization of camps etc.
Speaking on the occasion, the DDC said that the main objective of launching this scheme is to supplement the financial needs of the farmers in procuring various inputs to ensure proper crop health and appropriate yields. He said that under the scheme, the government will provide financial help to small marginal farmers and the same will be credited after due verification by Revenue Department, Agriculture Department and by other block level offices of the prospective beneficiaries.
Under PMKSN, land holding farmer families, having cultivable land up to two hectares, will be provided direct income support at the rate of Rs 6,000 per year. This income support will be transferred directly into their bank accounts in three equal instalments of Rs 2000 each.
The programme will be effective from 1st December 2018 and the first instalment for the period up to 31st March 2019 will be paid in March 2019. The union Government has asked the states to finalize, certify and upload the district –wise beneficiary list to the PMKSN Portal.
Additional District Development Commissioners Awantipora and Tral, Tehsildars, officials of the Revenue Departments and other district officers also attended the meeting.