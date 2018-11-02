Implementation of ICDS schemes reviewed

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Nov 01:
State Mission Director ICDS, Veer Ji Hangloo on Thursday reviewed the implementation of ICDS Schemes in a meeting here in the office of Deputy Director (ICDS) Jammu.
According to an official, the meeting was attended by all the District Programme Officers (ICDS) of Jammu Division. Threadbare discussion was held regarding the implementation of several ICDS Schemes.
The SMD directed the concerned officers to be punctual towards the duty and submit the tour diaries to his office on monthly basis.
The DPOs were instructed to purchase the approved nutrition items and distribute amongst the AWCs.
The meeting was informed about the targets fixed by the Government of India pertaining to PMMVY scheme. It was also stressed that the qualification certificates of AWWs who have been promoted as I/c Supervisors shall be verified so that they are confirmed by the DPC.
The DPOs were instructed to release the funds for construction of AWCs under MGNREGA in favour of the executive agency so that the construction process can initiated.
They were also directed to submit the proposal of rationalization of AWCs so that left out beneficiaries can be covered in AWCs.
The SMD passed directed for furnishing the status regarding the NNM Scheme and further stressed upon all officers to identify the mal-nourished children in Districts Ramban, Reasi and Rajouri.
Officers were instructed to finalize the seniority of clerical cadre so that the DPC is conducted at an earliest, the official added.