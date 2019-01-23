Implementation of GPDP reviewed in Budgam

Budgam, January 22:
The Additional District Development Commissioner Budgam, Khursheed Ahmad Sanai today convened a meeting of officers to review the preparedness for implementation of Gram Panchayat Development Programme (GPDP), likely to be introduced under various flagship programmes/welfare schemes across the district.
The ADDC emphasized that all the concerned departments must ready their offices with designated frontline workers to create awareness about their flagship programs/ schemes through the Gram Sabhas to be held in each Panchayat Halqas of rural areas.
The meeting was informed that the Gram Sabhas will start from 28th of January in phased manner across the rural areas of the district to listen to the demands of local self-government and project same before the government for the development of all rural areas.
The ADDC urged upon the implementing agencies, particularly BDOs and Panchayat Secretaries to demonstrate their commitment in implementing all the schemes/programmes envisaged under GPDP to ensure the benefits reach the targeted population at the grass root level. He said there is scope and opportunities available in both flagship programmes as all the budgetary allocations for executing works will be routed through local Panchayat plans.
The ADDC impressed upon all the concerned to complete all requisite formalities including identification of areas and list of beneficiaries’ block-wise at an earliest, so that opportunities and facilities available for improvement in medical facilities, school up gradations, better road connectivity, improvement in electricity and ration distribution could be affected and accordingly will reach to the needy people who are solely dependent on government help for their endurance.
Among others, the meeting was attended by ADC Budgam Khurshid Ahmad Shah, ACD Budgam, Waseem Raja, DPO Budgam, Hilal Ahmad Mir, DEPO, Farooq Ahmad Raina, DFO Budgam G H Rafique and officers from various district and sectoral offices.