Implement recommendations of UN human rights report on Kashmir: Mirwaiz urged Guterres

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Chairman Hurriyat Conference (M) Saturday urged the United Nations Secretary General, Antonio Guterres to take immediate steps for implementation of recommendations of United Nations Human Rights Commission report on Kashmir.
"While the people of Jammu & Kashmir welcomed the long overdue UNHRC report on severe HR violations in J&K, we urge the UN @antonioguterres to walk the talk and take immediate steps to implement the recommendations of the report!," Mirwaiz wrote on Twitter.
The UN Chief had said that the UN had done its job by releasing a report on human rights situation in Kashmir.
"In relation to the human rights situation, the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights has produced recently a very detailed report. So, the UN has clearly done its job in that regard, Guterres said to a question by a Pakistan journalist on the situation in Kashmir," PTI reported.
Guterres also hoped that India and Pakistan will engage in a "meaningful dialogue" to resolve their issues.
The UN chief also said he has been offering his "good offices in relation to the dialogue between the two countries that, until now, had no conditions of success."
Guterres was speaking to reporters at the UN headquarters in New York.
"I hope that the importance of both India and Pakistan is such in international affairs, I hope that the two countries will be able to engage in a meaningful dialogue," he said.
The UN chief was responding to a question on his repeated urging of dialogue between the two South Asian neighbours.