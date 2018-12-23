Implement Dehi Adalats Act: HC tells Govt

Rukaya BukhariSrinagar, Dec 22:
While coming down heavily on the State government for non-implementation of previous directions, High Court has directed government to implement Jammu and Kashmir Dehi Adalats Act (JKDA), 2013 for establishing village courts at grassroots level in the State.
Hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) on implementation of the JKDA 2013, the division bench comprising Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice Sanjeev Kumar observed that such a critical issue has been shelved by the government despite repeated directions from the court.
“It is very unfair, unreasonable and irresponsible act on part of the government,” the court observed.
The Ccurt said it was very unfortunate that despite the legislation in place, the government has failed to establish Dehi Adalats in the State.
“The government is seeking only time to inform the Court about steps taken so far to implement this Act,” it remarked.
The court had directed Chief Secretary, Commissioner/Secretary (GAD), and Commissioner/Secretary Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs to file the status report on the issue but till date the state authorities have failed to furnish the report.
After great persuasion by the State counsel, the bench granted further time to government for filing the response and warned warning that in case government fails to file response, the court would proceed ahead with appropriate orders.
The PIL was filed by Altaf Hussain Drabu through his counsel Advocate Saqib Tufail stating that J&K legislature has passed legislation “Jammu and Kashmir Dehi Adalats Act, 2013,” in 2013 for establishing village courts at the grass-root level but after the passage of four years, nothing has been done on ground.
The purpose of establishing Dehi Adalats is to provide access to justice to the citizens at their doorsteps and also for ensuring that justice cannot be denied to any citizen by reason of social, economic or other disabilities as enshrined in the preamble and under Article 39(A) and 14 of the Constitution.
