Implement adventure tourism guidelines: Sampheal to tourism officials

June 22, 2019 | Rabiya Bashir

Rafting activities suspended in Valley: Dir Tourism

The Tourism department has directed its field officials to implement adventure tourism guidelines in letter and spirit.

According to an order issued by Commissioner Secretary Tourism department, Rigzian Sampheal , in order to ensure safety and security of participants during adventure activities like, rafting, paragliding, skiing, Ziplining, etc, all field functionaries of tourism department shall strictly ensure implementation of adventure tourism guidelines issued by government order no 51-TSM of 2019 dated 14-02-2019.

"It shall be ensured that adventure activities are carried out only after the functionaries of the Department fully satisfy themselves that precautionary measures have been put in place as per the above guidelines," reads the order.

The order has been issued after three persons including a rafting guide died and eight others injured in boat capsizes in Lidder river at Pahalgam this month.

The order stressed that the registering authorities shall conduct a special drive exclusively for online registration of adventure tour operators.

"The process shall be completed strictly by July 7 falling which the unregistered units, if any, shall be sealed and appropriate action under the law shall be initiated against them without any further reference," it adds.

The order further states that registering authorities shall at the expiry of the stipulated time submit a categorical certificate that no un-registered unit is operating in their respective jurisdictions.

“The slightest of dereliction on part of the registering authority or any other field functionary shall invite disciplinary action as mandated under rules,” warned the order.

Director Tourism, Kashmir, Nisar Ahmad Wani said the tourism guidelines were already being followed. “However, after some incidents in last fortnight at tourist destinations, the adventure tourism guidelines need be followed seriously.”

"We have already suspended the rafting-related activities in the valley. The activities have been suspended till all elements and proper mechanism is put in place," he said.

Wani said the department has involved a committee and an expert from Jammu to check whether there is any scope of improvement in some areas.

"We will see if rafting related activities were going on well. The activities will be started again. If there is any problem, we might stop such activities which are not safe and secure for the people including tourists," he added.