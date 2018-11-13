Imperative for deptt to disseminate information on time: Zargar

Rising Kashmir NewsJAMMU, NOVEMBER 12:
Director, Information & Public Relations (DIPR) Tariq Ahmad Zargar on Monday said that it is imperative for proper functioning of the department and ensuring timely dissemination of information with regard to government Schemes and programmes.
According to an official, he said this as he took stock of the functioning of various wings of Joint Directorate of Information Jammu in a review meeting held at conference room of Media Complex here.
Joint Director Information, Jammu Naresh Kumar, Deputy Director (AV) Rakesh Dubey, Deputy Director (Central) Parveen Kumar, Deputy Director, (Hqs) Jammu, Priyanka Bhat, Deputy Director (PR) Minakshi Vaid, Cultural Officer Jammu Parul Khajuria and other officers of the department were present in the meeting.
Cultural Officer raised the issues regarding enhancement of the fees of artists, their transport facility and funds required for seminars, camps and functions. Director information said that the issues will be taken up for discussion with the higher authorities.
While receiving the first-hand appraisal of the functioning of various wings from the respective heads, he stressed the need for strengthening of infrastructure in the department. He directed the respective heads for proper upkeep and maintenance of official records with suitable available technological interventions for easy tracking of files and records, the official added.