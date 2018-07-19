Impediments to our scientific research

Dr Mudasir Bashir
Scientific research and its applications thereof constitute an important aspect for a nation to prosper and remain economically viable. India as a global partner has certainly failed to contribute to the quality research, whether basic or applied. The area has been previously very much underestimated and only since last decade, the development vis-à-vis scientific research has been felt.
Considering India’s economic ability in terms of capital, manpower and market, scientific research seems very much viable and affordable option to grow. Even current generation is very much receptive to the advanced technologies and has rather become dependent.
Currently, there are numerous challenges in our scientific system both at the policy making as well as at the implementation level that must be taken positively to get addressed in order to achieve better economic position and remain competitive to the developed nations.
Such challenges are very much applicable to our state, J&K, as the institutes across India are governed by University Grants Commission (UGC). The scientific research challenges being faced and there possible solutions are discussed below:
Considering the importance of scientific development, Government of India (GOI) developed the science, technology and innovation funding protocol in 2013 to explore various research fields in the country.
But the Gross Expenditure on Research and Development (GERD) that almost tripled is still at 0.6-0.7% of GDP well below to that of the other nations like US (2.8%), China (2.1%), Israel (4.3%) and Korea (4.2%). Besides, the per capita expenditure on a researcher has been about 50% of the global average. Thus, the financial efforts made may not be sufficient to improve the sector. India being a nation of huge population constitutes limited percentage of scientific tempered minds.
Although the percent Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER) in higher education is increasing and is currently comparable to global average (25% approx) but the scientific temper may not be to the extent of other developed nations. There is a need to develop ways for right investment as at the end it is the quality that matters and not the quantity.
Criteria to select candidates should be purely on the basis of merit and candidates inquisitive in nature and dedicated to the work (based on his/her academic and research experience) should be preferred.
One of the serious concerns is of ‘brain drain’. Research field in general provides little remuneration in comparison to the other employment avenues. Besides, the research demands resources, time and infrastructure. Even the outcome at times may not be much rewarding. Keeping in view, it is imperative for the incumbent policy making bodies to develop avenues, facilities, provide better remuneration and research friendly environment.
More and more competitive research funding options need to be provided both at national as well as international level. Remunerations in the form of good fellowships, awards and also for the promotions should be made possible.
Also the platform for international collaborations may be introduced to favor the best brain participations.
Our system may favor development of infrastructure but the facilities therein are very much ignored. One of the important ways to address an issue is to first understand it and this is only possible if sufficient facilities are available. It’s therefore important that the scientific ecosystem is liberalized in the same as India’s economic system was liberalized in early 90’s. The institutes should be provided with ample funding to get the desired facilities. Considering the mismanagement in the funds better audit systems may be developed.
Our research institutes usually remain well short of scientific faculty which must be filled for effective utilization and/or creation of the facilities. The sufficient supportive man-power, administrative and/ technical, for the researcher is a must-have in order to focus and devote time to the research problem and its solution-oriented results.
Our system is very much weak in that aspect as the scientific faculty has to perform administrative and/ technical work, in addition to research work. The scientific fraternity needs to remain updated about the latest technologies and their applications. For this scientific interactions play a significant role. The researchers should be allowed and fund-granted to attend various national/international conferences, symposiums, workshops.
The resource persons in the field should be made available to deliver the talks in order to boost the moral, zeal and confidence among the researchers. Even the industrial-academia interactions should be made mandatory. The industries provide the ground level problems to the institutions to be addressed.
Besides, the feedback for the developed technologies is achieved via same medium. The addressal of the problem may be facilitated and achieved by coherence among the institutes through MOUs.
Doing so makes a researcher accountable for the result-oriented research. There is a need to provide the job opportunities as well which can be made possible by exposing students to the industrial set ups and their way of working, early campus selections and also by developing entrepreneurship qualities.
Apart from the challenges in policy making, implementation of such policies at ground level too fails. Our state universities have reduced to the degree awarding bodies without any consideration to impart basic education and scientific temper to the undergraduate lot. Even the elementary education in primary and secondary level fails to make students clear in basics and develop inquisitiveness. The national institutes although hope for the future have so far failed to provide any technological advancements.
Most of the research institutes do not dwell into the work on local issues rather they ape the research work being conducted in the west. Besides, the research work conducted lacks originality and happens to be the copy-paste type. Even the advisory body of student’s research or the co-instructors of research project are mostly formed on the basis of relationships rather than requirement.
Due to the Academic Performance Indicator (API) score card system for promotions the researchers focus on publications without any concern for the quality and its originality. Such a work is mostly published in non-refereed predatory journals.
As the API system also benefits for being the member of non-scientific committees, the scientific faculties prefer to be part of such committees rather than focus on their primary duties. Even the departmental heads/seniors prefer to restrict research scholars to them without providing opportunities to younger lot.
Considering such lacunas, numerous reforms are being proposed including creation of new institutions and universities with better facilities for the basic, translational and applied research. In addition, greater autonomy of such institutes is being favoured; wider research programs are created for the budding scientists and faculty members. Even in a recent press note Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) announced scrapping of the API score card but is yet to offer a better alternative.
At the end I would like to conclude that scientific minds of our current generation are not lacking but the right utilization through better policy making and effective implementation has failed.
The time is ripe to refurbish the policies and implement them right from the bottom to the top of the system for a comprehensive economic development vis-à-vis scientific research.