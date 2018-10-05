IMPARD launches on-line training for non-gazetted employees

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Oct 04:
J&K IMPARD today launched on-line training for non-gazetted (Class B & C) Government employees working in the State Government.
This training is sponsored by DoPT, Government of India and was inaugurated by B P Acharya, Director General of MCR, HRD Institute of Telangana which has been chosen as a Nodal Agency by Government of India to execute this training in the State.
In his inaugural speech, Acharya gave a brief account of the technicalities involved in on-line training and expressed his hope that with the given potentialities of J&K IMPARD as a premier training Institute, a large number of Government employees in the nook and corner of this State will be in a position to benefit from this training. On this occasion, Vice Chairman & Director General, J&K IMPARD Lokesh Dutt Jha impressed upon the selected trainers to work with dedication in executing the on-line training modules in their respective districts.
J&K IMPARD has fixed a target of training 5000 employees in the remaining period of the current fixed year by the end of March, 2019. The present workshop is attended by 24 trainees, two of whom have been chosen from each district in Kashmir Division of the State. Similar Programme is being held at IMPARD Jammu on 6th October, 2018 for the 10 districts of Jammu Division.