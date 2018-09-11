IMPARD condoles demise of Naveed, Adil, Prof Rita

Srinagar, September 10:
A condolence meet was held at J&K Institute of Management Public Administration & Rural Development (IMPARD) Srinagar to condole the death of two trekkers Naveed Jeelani, Adil Shah and Prof Rita Jitendran, noted academician and women activist.
According to a statement issued by IMPARD, Naveed was a Jammu and Kashmir Excise and Taxation Officer and had been a trainee of this Institute in 2015.
Chairing the condolence meet Dr Mushtaq Ahmad Khan, Director (trainings) of the Institute paid rich tributes to the departed souls especially Mr Naveed who had close association with the Institute.
Dr Humera Yaqoob, a faculty member & training coordinator of the 2015 KAS batch spoke about the humble attitude of this promising and hardworking officer who she said had huge potential to contribute for the state.
The condolence meet was attended by the faculty and the administrative staff of the Institute concluded with prayers for the departed souls.