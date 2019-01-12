IMPARD concludes month-long training prog for ULB members

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Jan 11:
Institute of Management, Public Administration and Rural Development (IMPARD), Srinagar concluded its series of training programs for members of Urban Local Bodies.
Under the guidance of Vice Chairman and Director General IMPARD Lokesh Dutt Jha, the Institute trained elected counselors by organizing nine training courses which were conducted for a period of one month.
The programs were jointly conducted by Dr. Jahan Ara Jabeen and Dr. S.K Islam, Associate Professors under the Supervision of Dr. Mushtaq A. Khan, Director Trainings, IMPARD, Srinagar.
The focus of the training was on building capacities of the elected representatives and help them to understand their roles and responsibilities to enable them to discharge their legitimate duties.
Apart from the internal faculty of the Institute, some well-known practitioners, serving and retired officers were roped in to conduct various technical sessions in these training programs.
The IMPARD is also shortly starting the training of elected Panchas and Sarpanchas by conducting a series of Training of Trainers (TOT) programs for Master Trainers who would then train the elected representatives at different districts of the State.