IMPA organizes training prog on RTI Act

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu:
Jammu and Kashmir institute of Management, Public Administration and Rural Development(JKIMPA), on Friday organized a management training course for junior officers from departments of Health, Education, Rural Development, Handicraft and Agriculture on the RTI Act .
According to an official, Raman Sharma, an RTI practitioner, was the guest faculty at the session who through PPT shared technical aspects of the Right to Information Act and replied various queries of the trainees and about their concern with regard to this act.
The official said that they informed that often their offices receive RTI pleas seeking voluminous Information that hampers their routine work.
Citing important section 5(3) and 5(4) of Jammu and Kashmir Right to Information Act 2009, Sharma informed the participants that providing information under RTI Act is not only the duty of the Public Information Officers but every officer have to assist the PIO under obligation as and when asked by him/her while dealing with any RTI plea.
During the 5-days training which began on July 16, the Course Coordinator Manju Kapoor, Dr Rewa Sharma, Director Trainings (Jammu) and other guest faculties also interacted with the participating officials.
Meeta Kumari,(KAS) Deputy Director, JKIMPA also remained present during the training session.
Other guest faculties who interacted with the participants include Salim khan, Additional SIO NIC, Jammu, JS Jasrotia , Additional secretary social welfare department, Mavi Kapoor, Nodal officer, JUDA district Kathua, Suresh Kumar Goria and Bharti Sambyal, the official added.