IMPA holds training prog on Digital India in Jammu

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu:
Jammu and Kashmir Institute of Management and Public Administration [ JKIMPA ] organized a five days training program on Digital India for senior officers from department of Industries and JK Police.
As per a statement, Dr Sunita Zalpuri, the course director and Head, Centre for Good Governance and Administrative Reforms conducted the overall program and other faculties including Dr Neena Bhalla Associate Professor, JKIMPA, Lochan Dass, former Director Treasuries, Raman Sharma, Journalist and RTI Practitioner and Mavi Kapoor , City Mission Manager from Urban Development Department interacted with the participating trainees.
A detailed outlook of Digital India Campaign and its implementation in the state of Jammu and Kashmir was also demonstrated through power point presentations, the spokesman added.
He said that the course director Dr. Sunita who is recognised trainer for e governance and has conducted number of programs on digital empowerment apprised the trainees about e-Governance Project lifecycle and legal and regulatory framework for e governance. Practical training about online RTI application and appeal submission through rtionline.gov.in was also featured in the training program.
During the training session, the participating officers were made familiar about the concept of Digital India campaign launched by the government of India to ensure the government services are made available to citizens electronically by improved online infrastructure and by increasing the internet connectivity and by making the country digitally empowered in the field of technology.
On concluding day of the training session, the trainee officers were also awarded Certificates of participation, the spokesman added.