IMPA concludes series of training programs for ULB members

Rising Kashmir NewsJAMMU, JANUARY 09:
Jammu and Kashmir Institute of Management and Public Administration (IMPA) on Wednesday concluded its series of foundation training programmes for newly-elected urban local body members including Corporators of Jammu Municipal Corporation.
The training programmes were held under the supervision of Prof Reva Sharma, Director Training Jammu.
In Jammu, over 400 ULB members in 11 batches representing all Municipal Committees and Councils from all districts attended the training programme at Sidhra Campus of IMPA.
During the training programme, the elected representatives of local bodies were familiarized about J&K Municipal Act 2000, role and responsibilities of elected members, effective leadership, resource mobilization and municipal financial accounting.
They were also informed about basic civil rights like RTI Act and practical online training modules.
All the participants were also awarded certificates by the IMPA authorities.
The training programmes for ULB members in the IMPA campuses in Kashmir and Jammu were supported by the Housing and Urban Development Department, the official added.