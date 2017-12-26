Immediately intervene to counter NGT directives on Amarnath, Vaishno Devi Yatras: NC to Guv

Rising Kashmir NewsJAMMU:
Accusing the National Green Tribunal of “unwarranted interference” into matters of faith, National Conference Provincial President, Devender Singh Rana on Sunday sought intervention of Governor, N. N Vohra, in getting the “illogical directives” on the pilgrimages of Amarnath and Vaishno Devi revoked.
According to a statement, during a the meeting with the Governor at Raj Bhavan this evening, Rana gave a historical perspective of the conduct of these two pilgrimages and sentiments of Hindus attached with these besides their economic impact.
Rana, according to the statement, expressed gratitude to the Vohra for taking note of the “concern” expressed by various socio-political organizations, including National Conference, and convening the Board meeting early next month to review the developments taking place in the wake of NGT directives.
He, as per the statement, told the Governor that one after another directive over the conduct of these pilgrimages is “intriguing”. “The subsequent flip-flop and clarifications offered by the NGT make the developments mysterious and it is time the Shrine Boards rein in to counter the ill-effects of illogical directives. The boards have to take due care of religious concerns attached to these shrines,” Rana, as per the statement, told Vohra.
Expressing concern over the “fallout” of NGT directions on the local economies, Rana said these popular pilgrimages are source of sustenance to thousands of families across the state, directly and indirectly. “National Conference MLA referred to the anxieties of the ponywalls and other stakeholders in Katra and said they had become restive lately due to direct threat to their avocations. Reduction in the number of pilgrims to Mata Vaishno Devi will be colossal loss to religious pilgrims in the region.”
“The economic dividends of pilgrim tourism in Jammu have been impressive. The pilgrimage to Mata Vaishno Devi has hugely brought economic gains to locals, he said, adding that imposition of riders will impact these, leading to adverse impact on economy.”
Rana, as per the statement, told Vohra that the SASB has inherent mechanism to address to the concerns and therefore there is no need for any outside agency to interfere. “I wonder over the directive about maintaining silence before the holy Shivlingam in the cave sanctum sanctorum, saying it betrays logic as outpouring of Mantras during the course of darshan is natural manifestation of sentiments and therefore the mouths cannot be ordered to be shut or stitched.”
