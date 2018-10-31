Immediately demarcate JDA land: Div Com to officials

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Oct 30:
Divisional Commissioner Sanjeev Verma on Tuesday asked the district administrations of Jammu and Samba to start the process for demarcation of JDA Land falling in their jurisdictions.
According to an official, chairing a meeting here, the Div Com asked the district administration to implement the directions of High Court issued in this regard in a PIL.
The official said that the meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner, Rashpal Singh, Additional Deputy Commissioner Samba, Arun Manhas, VC JDA, P S Rathore, DLM JDA, D S Katoch, Revenue Attorney, Atul Gupta, ACR Jammu, Nissar Ahmed and other concerned were present in the meeting.
ADCs of Jammu and Samba informed that they have identified JDA lands in different areas of their jurisdiction and the process of demarcation of the land is in process. The Div Com asked the ADCs to demarcate the land and hand over it to JDA.
He asked the twin district administrations for preparing maps of demarcated JDA land.