About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
April 16, 2019 | Sajjad Hussain

IMF may delay bailout package to cash-strapped Pakistan: Report

 The IMF's bailout package to cash-strapped Pakistan could be delayed as the global lender is pressing it to be transparent on the CPEC projects and wants a written guarantee from Islamabad that its assistance will not be used to repay the loans to China, a media report said Monday.
Pakistan is seeking USD 8 billion from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to bail itself out from a severe balance-of-payments crisis that threatens to cripple the country's economy.
Pakistan has so far received a total of USD 9.1 billion in financial aid packages from friendly countries like China, Saudi Arabia and the UAE during the current fiscal year.
Finance Minister Asad Umar said earlier this month that a mission of the IMF would visit Islamabad soon after the spring meetings of the World Bank Group, which includes the IMF, and an agreement should be signed by the end of this month.
Pakistani daily Dawn quoting official sources said the visit of the IMF mission to Islamabad for finalising the bailout package may be delayed as both sides are still engaged in an "intense discussion" on the final details of the deal.
"So, the IMF mission is now more likely to visit Islamabad in May, not April," the sources told the daily.
But the IMF on Monday said it held "constructive discussions" with Pakistani authorities last week in Washington and that its mission will be visiting Pakistan "before the end of April to continue the discussions" on a bailout package.
"The Pakistani authorities and IMF staff held constructive discussions during the IMF/World Bank Spring Meetings in Washington DC towards an IMF-supported programme," the Office of the Resident Representative of the IMF in Pakistan said in a press release.
"At the request of the authorities, an IMF mission will be going to Pakistan before the end of April to continue the discussions," Dawn quoted the statement as saying.
Finance minister Umar during a press conference on Thursday said the two sides had "more or less, reached an understanding" on the bailout package and "in a day or two, we hope to reach a full agreement".
An official familiar with the Pakistan-IMF talks said, "Islamabad still hopes to conclude the agreement before June, as they believe the bailout package would help budget prospects."
If concluded, it would be the 14th IMF aid package for Pakistan.
The sticking points, however, are the demands for market-determined exchange rates and sharing details of Chinese loans which Pakistan is reluctant to do so.
The sources said that IMF officials were also seeking details of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), along with a written guarantee from both Pakistan and China that the IMF assistance will not be used to repay loans to China.
The IMF insists on full disclosure of all financial cooperation between Pakistan and China, including assistance related to infrastructure development, nuclear power plants, joint manufacturing of JF-17 Thunder fighter jets and procurement of submarines.
The IMF is also demanding details of more than USD 6.5 billion of commercial loans Pakistan has received from China in the past two and a half years. In July, China also deposited USD 2 billion with the State Bank of Pakistan.
The finance minister is likely to visit China on April 25 for talks on the IMF concerns over CPEC and IMF will wait to hear from him before it finalises the bailout package, the daily reported.
Some of the other conditions proposed by the IMF include: making the State Bank of Pakistan independent, a market-oriented exchange rate, expanding the tax target by Rs 5,000 billion, ending income tax concessions, more taxes on salaries, narrowing the amount of taxable income from Rs12 lakh a year to Rs4 lakh, reducing electricity and gas losses, Rs140 billion electricity and gas revenue losses be recovered from consumers.
Both sides are engaged in "fine-tuning" the details of the proposed IMF programme. Pakistan wants the IMF to review some of the "restrictive" conditions it has attached to the package while the IMF insists that those conditions are absolutely essential for a successful completion of the programme.
Pakistan wants the IMF to focus on the long-term structural reforms that help revive its economy instead of attaching conditions that would be difficult to implement.
Last week, three influential US lawmakers urged the Trump adminstration to oppose the proposed multi-billion bailout package being sought by Pakistan from the IMF arguing it could be used to repay the Chinese debt.
In a letter to Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, the bipartisan group of three lawmakers – Ted Yoho, Ami Bera and George Holding – expressed their "deep concern" over the likely use of IMF's bailout package to repay the massive Chinese debt that Pakistan has accumulated under the CPEC.
China, they said, is investing USD 62 billion in Pakistan under the CPEC. "Its debt repayment and profit repatriation terms are not transparent and have understandably raised concerns inside Pakistan," the US lawmakers said. PTI

 

Latest News

Complaint against Mehbooba over

Complaint against Mehbooba over 'seditious' tweet

Apr 15 | Press Trust of India
BJP’s divisive agenda will face humiliating defeat in J&K: Akhtar

BJP’s divisive agenda will face humiliating defeat in J&K: Akhtar

Apr 15 | Rising Kashmir News
Husband, wife among five family members injured in gas cylinder blast

Husband, wife among five family members injured in gas cylinder blast

Apr 15 | Agencies
Naeem Geelani summoned again by NIA

Naeem Geelani summoned again by NIA

Apr 15 | Rising Kashmir News
If my family wanted to break India, there would have been no India: Fa ...

If my family wanted to break India, there would have been no India: Fa ...

Apr 15 | Press Trust of India
Gurdeep Singh of Tral releases debut Kashmiri album

Gurdeep Singh of Tral releases debut Kashmiri album 'Panun Kashmir'

Apr 15 | Javid Sofi
CPI (M) appeals people to vote against ‘communal’ govt, offers support ...

CPI (M) appeals people to vote against ‘communal’ govt, offers support ...

Apr 15 | Rising Kashmir
Mobile internet services restored, curfew relaxed for three hours in K ...

Mobile internet services restored, curfew relaxed for three hours in K ...

Apr 15 | Press Trust of India
Traffic suspended on Srinagar-Jammu highway due to landslide

Traffic suspended on Srinagar-Jammu highway due to landslide

Apr 15 | Agencies
China develops world

China develops world's first armed amphibious drone boat: Report

Apr 15 | Press Trust of India
Stones hurled at Mehbooba

Stones hurled at Mehbooba's motorcade in Anantnag district

Apr 15 | Press Trust of India
IMF likely to delay bailout package to Pakistan

IMF likely to delay bailout package to Pakistan

Apr 15 | Press Trust of India
BJP creating fear psychosis among voters to win polls: Mehbooba

BJP creating fear psychosis among voters to win polls: Mehbooba

Apr 15 | Agencies
Govt assigns additional charges to 4 officers

Govt assigns additional charges to 4 officers

Apr 15 | RK Online Desk
Ganderbal-Sonmarg road opens for traffic

Ganderbal-Sonmarg road opens for traffic

Apr 15 | Umar Raina
India-Pak troops trade heavy fire along LoC in Rajouri

India-Pak troops trade heavy fire along LoC in Rajouri

Apr 15 | RK Online Desk
Army man dies of cardiac arrest in Poonch

Army man dies of cardiac arrest in Poonch

Apr 15 | RK Online Desk
Forces launch CASO at Kulgam village

Forces launch CASO at Kulgam village

Apr 15 | RK Online Desk
Rockets kill 11 in Syria

Rockets kill 11 in Syria's Aleppo: State media

Apr 15 | AFP/Press Trust of India
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
April 16, 2019 | Sajjad Hussain

IMF may delay bailout package to cash-strapped Pakistan: Report

              

 The IMF's bailout package to cash-strapped Pakistan could be delayed as the global lender is pressing it to be transparent on the CPEC projects and wants a written guarantee from Islamabad that its assistance will not be used to repay the loans to China, a media report said Monday.
Pakistan is seeking USD 8 billion from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to bail itself out from a severe balance-of-payments crisis that threatens to cripple the country's economy.
Pakistan has so far received a total of USD 9.1 billion in financial aid packages from friendly countries like China, Saudi Arabia and the UAE during the current fiscal year.
Finance Minister Asad Umar said earlier this month that a mission of the IMF would visit Islamabad soon after the spring meetings of the World Bank Group, which includes the IMF, and an agreement should be signed by the end of this month.
Pakistani daily Dawn quoting official sources said the visit of the IMF mission to Islamabad for finalising the bailout package may be delayed as both sides are still engaged in an "intense discussion" on the final details of the deal.
"So, the IMF mission is now more likely to visit Islamabad in May, not April," the sources told the daily.
But the IMF on Monday said it held "constructive discussions" with Pakistani authorities last week in Washington and that its mission will be visiting Pakistan "before the end of April to continue the discussions" on a bailout package.
"The Pakistani authorities and IMF staff held constructive discussions during the IMF/World Bank Spring Meetings in Washington DC towards an IMF-supported programme," the Office of the Resident Representative of the IMF in Pakistan said in a press release.
"At the request of the authorities, an IMF mission will be going to Pakistan before the end of April to continue the discussions," Dawn quoted the statement as saying.
Finance minister Umar during a press conference on Thursday said the two sides had "more or less, reached an understanding" on the bailout package and "in a day or two, we hope to reach a full agreement".
An official familiar with the Pakistan-IMF talks said, "Islamabad still hopes to conclude the agreement before June, as they believe the bailout package would help budget prospects."
If concluded, it would be the 14th IMF aid package for Pakistan.
The sticking points, however, are the demands for market-determined exchange rates and sharing details of Chinese loans which Pakistan is reluctant to do so.
The sources said that IMF officials were also seeking details of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), along with a written guarantee from both Pakistan and China that the IMF assistance will not be used to repay loans to China.
The IMF insists on full disclosure of all financial cooperation between Pakistan and China, including assistance related to infrastructure development, nuclear power plants, joint manufacturing of JF-17 Thunder fighter jets and procurement of submarines.
The IMF is also demanding details of more than USD 6.5 billion of commercial loans Pakistan has received from China in the past two and a half years. In July, China also deposited USD 2 billion with the State Bank of Pakistan.
The finance minister is likely to visit China on April 25 for talks on the IMF concerns over CPEC and IMF will wait to hear from him before it finalises the bailout package, the daily reported.
Some of the other conditions proposed by the IMF include: making the State Bank of Pakistan independent, a market-oriented exchange rate, expanding the tax target by Rs 5,000 billion, ending income tax concessions, more taxes on salaries, narrowing the amount of taxable income from Rs12 lakh a year to Rs4 lakh, reducing electricity and gas losses, Rs140 billion electricity and gas revenue losses be recovered from consumers.
Both sides are engaged in "fine-tuning" the details of the proposed IMF programme. Pakistan wants the IMF to review some of the "restrictive" conditions it has attached to the package while the IMF insists that those conditions are absolutely essential for a successful completion of the programme.
Pakistan wants the IMF to focus on the long-term structural reforms that help revive its economy instead of attaching conditions that would be difficult to implement.
Last week, three influential US lawmakers urged the Trump adminstration to oppose the proposed multi-billion bailout package being sought by Pakistan from the IMF arguing it could be used to repay the Chinese debt.
In a letter to Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, the bipartisan group of three lawmakers – Ted Yoho, Ami Bera and George Holding – expressed their "deep concern" over the likely use of IMF's bailout package to repay the massive Chinese debt that Pakistan has accumulated under the CPEC.
China, they said, is investing USD 62 billion in Pakistan under the CPEC. "Its debt repayment and profit repatriation terms are not transparent and have understandably raised concerns inside Pakistan," the US lawmakers said. PTI

 

News From Rising Kashmir

;