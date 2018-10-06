About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

IMD predicts heavy rainfall in southern states

Published at October 06, 2018 04:59 PM 0Comment(s)1326views


Agencies

New Delhi

The Indian meteorological department has predicted heavy to very heavy rains in Kerala from today to Tuesday.  As per met department,  the low pressure formed near Lakshadweep in the Arabian Sea is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm by today evening or early morning tomorrow.

Some parts of the state including Kochi, Thrissur and Malappuram received heavy rains on Friday. A red alert has been announced in Idukki and Malappuram and orange is applicable to Pathanamthitta and Wayanad districts.

