Imbalance in Indian Judiciary

May 01, 2019 | Adnaan Murtazaa

‘Justice delayed anywhere is injustice everywhere’

Chief Justice of India, JusticeRanjanGogoi, remarked on 29th November 2018 that ‘higher judiciary in India is losing its majesty and aura’. He may have said it in a different context but it is no less than a brazen truth for the overall position of judicial system in India.

In any society governed by law, it becomes imperative that the different organs of the government work efficiently and in consonance with each other. In India, judiciary is a co-equal and important organ of the government along with the legislature and the executive. The role of judiciary in a democratic set up and present day world becomes most important. It acts as a watchdog of democracy, guardian of the rights of people and protector of the rule of law and the Constitution. The most important function of the judiciary is to adjudicate disputes and administer justice. The founding fathers of the constitution placed "Justice" at the highest pedestal and the preamble to the constitution placed justice higher that the other features like liberty, equality and fraternity.

Securing justice – social, economic and political to all citizens is one of the key mandates of the Indian Constitution. This has been explicitly made so in the Article 39-A of the Constitution that directs the State “to secure equal justice and free legal aid for the citizens”.

However, the judicial system in India has failed to live up to its purpose and has been marred with colossal problems which have severely affected the justice delivery system in the country. The judiciary has failed squarely on addressing some very basic issues; quick and inexpensive justice and protecting the rights of poor and the vulnerable.

Indian legal system has become marked with unending delays. There is a backlog of 3.3 crore cases in various courts of the country. Of these, 2.84 crore cases are in the subordinate courts. Another 43 lakh are in the High Courts and about 58,000 in the Supreme Court. Contrary to what should have been the norm people are afraid of going to courts to claim their rights not because they fear justice will not be done but for fear of getting entangled in a web of deathless procedures and processes and getting dissatisfied with a pyrrhic victory, if at all.

The justice delivery system is on the verge of collapse with more than 30 million cases clogging the system. There are cases that take so much of time that even a generation is too short to get any type of redressal.The problem has now ballooned to epidemic proportions. Most of the cases that are pending in various courts across India are unsolved for more than a decade and new cases are added to this pile every passing day.

There are a number of reasons that allow this culture of delayed justice to perpetuate and fester; principal among them being the inadequacy in the manpower to deal with huge number of cases, culture of adjournments and absence of mechanism for time bound disposal of cases and also infrastructural gaps as well as unnecessary litigation.

The inadequate number of judges and courts in the country is undoubtedly one of the major reasons for such delay. Successive governments have not only failed to increase the numerical strength of judges and courts but have also been slack in filling up of vacancies. The High courts are handling an overwhelming 34, 00,000 cases and the shortage of judges is only delaying the legal process.

Agonizing pace of proceedings in Indian judiciary is also ascribed to the culture of adjournments. From criminal to civil to administrative matters each and every thing suffers a chronic logjam.

There are several cases where judgments were delivered by courts after a long time. In SafdarHasmi murder case, for example, the criminals were punished after a long gap of 15 years. In Model Jesicalal murder case and Madhumita Sharma Murder case, accused persons were punished after a long legal battle. The Supreme Court of India also is not immune to delays.

As per 'Prison Statistics India - 2015' Report released by the National Crime Record Bureau (“NCRB”), 67.2 percent of our total prison population comprises of under trial prisoners. That means; out of every 3 prisoners in India is an under trial. The proportion of under trial prisoners as a percentage of the total population has only been increasing since 2000.

One of the most obtrusive cases of delayed justice is the Uphaar Cinema case. It took 18 years for the court to furnish justice to 59 people who lost their lives and more than 100 others who got injured in a fire that broke out in the cinema hall on June 13, 1997.

Aarushi murder case and Bhopal gas tragedy case are other examples which signify the defects in our legal and judicial system. Both the victim and the accused suffer the delay which violates their basic human rights.

Going to the courts has become a nightmare for the people where they are sure of getting entangled in a long drawn battle. Consumer courts are another example. They were meant to be specialized courts to provide cheap and prompt remedy but they have also been marred by the malaise of delays. It takes years for the court to decide a complaint.

Another factor that has grievously hampered the dispensation of justice is that the courts have lost their writ. In n number of cases where a suit has been decreed, there is nobody to enforce the decree. Contempt and execution petitions are pending in courts. A recent report stated that there are 4000 contempt petitions pending in JK High court. When the government itself is contributing to the failure of justice, there remains faint hope of fast and efficient justice delivery.

The result of these never-ending cases is a crisis of faith in the legal system. Parties don’t see litigation as a way to resolve disputes but to drag the opponents to courts and make them suffer. The rule of law cannot exist without an effective judicial system, which is capable of enforcing rights in a timely and proportionate manner in a way that inspires public confidence in the administration of justice.

On average, courts are able to dispose of 19 per cent of pending cases every year. According to an estimate the redressal of all pendency in the courts in next three years would require a six fold increase in the numbers of judges which in turn would need six times increase in infrastructures and support staff.

Judicial delay also hampers dispute resolution and contract enforcement, which discourages investments, stalls projects, hampers tax collections and increases legal costs. Timely justice is a prerequisite for business and commerce. A clear legislative and executive regime, backed by an efficient judiciary; protects property rights, preserves sanctity of contracts, and enforces rights and liabilities of parties.

Judicial system is in dire need of a complete overhaul. Laws need rewriting. Judicial process needs to be streamlined. Lawyers need to be penalized for delaying matters without reason. Adjournments must not be given on flimsy and frivolous grounds and beyond certain numbers. To speed up the process of justice, computerization of the whole country's judicial system is the need of the hour. The judges must set examples for themselves and others by maintaining a decent degree of punctuality and dutifulness. Specialization in judiciary is also required. Reducing government litigation, compulsory use of mediation and other alternative dispute resolution mechanisms are some of the other options that can help in unburdening the judiciary.

Any holistic solution will have to be cognizant of the variety of factors that cause delays, with a strong focus on empirics to understand the cause for delays.

The Indian legal system urgently requires multiplying the number of judges and fast-track courts, primarily at the district level. Cases that are pending for more than a decade must be dealt with, on a priority basis. Mobile courts and more LokAdalats are required to reduce the burden on higher courts and resolve complex cases speedily. The defects in the legal system and the procedural flaws that allow for judicial delays need to be rectified once for all. Till that day it is done, justice will eternally elude us. Confidence of people in judiciary has to be restored and reinforced in order to realize the objective of courts acting as the watchdogs of democracy and fundamental rights.

(Author is a student of Law Faculty)

