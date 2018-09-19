Imam Hussain(AS): The epitome of courage

He taught us to oppose the oppression and innocent killings and stand for good of the humanity
Imam Hussain’s (AS) stand has not been relevant and limited to any particular period, time or a piece of land but it is applicable to the whole world at all times from past to the contemporary terrorized, subjugated, and suppressed world - Hussain is the voice of suppressed.
His was a spiritual, courageous, intelligent and sensible stand for self-respect and self-recognition of the people, to recognize just and erroneous things around us and make people conscious and observant about our rights and happenings around us and to judge justice and injustice.
His stand was Islamic stand to deliver every human being its rights and to live a dignified life which is a natural right and cannot be abrogated by any so called sovereignty (state authority).
The Almighty introduced and brought Islam to give respect, dignity, liberty, freedom and magnanimity to human being.
Islam doesn’t believe on subjugation and hegemony rather it believes on freedom, liberty, equality, justice, fraternity and brotherhood.
There is neither master nor slave, neither bourgeoisie nor proletariat rather everyone is equal in the eyes of law and fundamental set of beliefs framed by Almighty in the shape of Quran.
Islam aims at to take us out of ignorance, disgrace, dishonour and gift with respectable and graceful and dignified life. It wants to take us out of clutches of slavery, bondage and serfdom and to give us courage to garnish and frill very high in the atmosphere of freedom and liberty.
Those who believe and adjusted these principles in their behaviour never bows down in front of anybody except the almighty and those who bows down in front of Allah never bows and accepts anybody else.
For them everything is the Constitution set up by the Almighty. These persons are called as absolute self as Sir Iqbal has mentioned in his ‘Philosophy of Self’ that these people are vice-regents of Allah: “Rise the self or ego in the direction of attaining exalted heights, the heights at which Almighty Himself begins to take wishes, hopes and aspirations of the human being into account before formulating His decree.”
So Imam Hussain’s (AS) stance and stand on the land of Karbala was not against any individual, Yazeed, but against his evil actions, behaviour, ideology, wrong interpretation of Islam (as introduced by ISIS and their ally terrorist organisations and supporting agencies like Israel in the contemporary world).
Imam Hussain’s (AS) stepped towards a revolution despite knowing that he has to face grave problems, obstructions, difficulties and hardships.
The spiritual aim of Imam Hussain’s (AS) was not to look how an individual is praying to God (whether he is leaving his arms down or not) but he raised his voice against the Tagooti (devil and cruel) and tyrannical powers that had just become a blemish on Islam by introducing heretic and schism in Islam.
Imam Hussain’s (AS) himself had clarified it in his will which he left to his brother, Muhammad Hanafiyyah, before departing from Medina to Karbala.
He says: “I have taken this stand not out of arrogance’ or pride, neither out of mischief or Injustice. I am not making mischief, nor exercising oppression. But I have risen for the sole goal to seek reform in the community of my grandfather (PBUH). I would like to bid good and forbid evil.”
Ashura is not only that day when Imam Hussain’s (AS) was martyred rather every day is Aashura and every land is Karbala where such kind of oppression, tyranny, evils, subjugation and violation of rights is common.
The Azadari (mourning on imam Hussain) is not only to meant to mourn rather it has a deep ideology and logic behind it.
It means to protest and fight against the oppressive and tyrannical rule throughout the world.
Imam Hussain’s (AS) left a lesson for us, that, we should rise to Ashura while looking on the present Karbala and Yazeed and we should not see whether the victim and oppressed ones are Muslims or non-Muslims.
Imam Hussain’s (AS) gave us lesson that we should neglect and avoid these things and oppose the oppression and innocent killings and stand for good of the humanity in general.
There are many places in the contemporary world where people are being oppressed and mercilessly killed by tyrant and oppressive rulers for nothing more than asking for their rights especially Muslims of Burma, Palestine and Kashmir, Yemenis and Hazaras.
We are being put in the veil of ignorance by giving lessons of remaining silent and non-resistant against the oppressive rulers, to hide the truth and reality, to compromise with cruel and barbaric rulers merely. It is our right to practise our religion and belief.
There will never be a compromise between Hussaniyat and Yazediyat. Today, we are seeing how people are being killed by organisations both non-state actors like ISIS, Lashkar Jhangvi and Sipahe Sabha and state crafted terrorists like Israel, and armies of the other countries.
People are being treated merely as beasts even more inferior than animals. In Kashmir thousands of youth have lost their eyesight, women lost their honour, people find the lanes full of difficulties, hindrances to walk, their homeland begin to look them as someone else’s possession.
The people of these territories have no right to self-determination, right to dignity, right to speak; they are just as dumb to speak.
In Hazara area of Pakistan and Afghanistan mosques, schools are being targeted, in which thousands of innocent and precious lives lost for nothing but merely that they belong to a different community.
Yazeed is still present in the blood of many people but Hussain is always alive to defeat him by his character and stand.
The historic and tragic tragedy of Karbala is full of lessons for us.The Karbala gave us lessons of activism, awareness bravery and courage (by Zainab binte Ali and his sister Ume Qulsoom), self-sacrifice, unity and integrity, honesty and obedience (Abbass’s obedience and patience) and patience.
It is the Karbala which gives us the right to dignified life, right to liberty and stand against injustice and cruel and despotic rule.
Karbala left for us that there is and will be victory of blood over sword and Karbala is indeed victory of humanity.