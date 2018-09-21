Imam Hussain (RA) refused to surrender before falsehood, deceit: Mirwaiz

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Sept 20:
Hurriyat Conference (M) chairman and Mutahida Majlis-E-Ulema head Mirwaiz Umar Farooq Thursday paid glowing tributes to martyrs of Karbala and said Imam Hussain (RA) refused to surrender before falsehood and deceit.
Mirwaiz paid glorious tributes to the martyrs of Karbala Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA), his family and companions on the eve of Ashoora.
“Their great sacrifices infused new life and meaning into understanding Islam. Despite being far less in number and up against a mighty enemy, Imam Hussain (RA) fought courageously with faith and conviction along with his companions till his last breath, to uphold the great principles of Islam which he stood by,” he said.
Mirwaiz said Imam Hussain (RA) refused to surrender before falsehood and deceit and instead fought for truth and righteousness.
“Imam Hussain (RA) preferred to sacrifice his life in the desert of Karbala and it is a great example for all of Muslim Ummah to emulate and follow,” he said.
The MMA head said the best tribute to Imam Hussain (RA) and the valiant martyrs of Karbala is to keep their legacy of defending the truth and Haq alive ,at all costs.
“Islam teaches us never to surrender or bow before evil and injustice but instead fight to defend the right cause,” he said.
Mirwaiz said for people of J&K, who are struggling for the just cause, the sacrifice of Imam Hussain (RA) carries a special message. “It tells us to stand firm and struggle in unison to achieve our just goal and have faith in almighty Allah’s benevolence.”
Mirwaiz is scheduled to deliver a sermon on the occasion of Ashoora and pay tributes to Imam Hussain (RA) and and martyrs of Karbala at Alam Sb ,Narwara tomorrow afternoon.