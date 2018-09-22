Imam Hussain (AS): An inspiration for all

Raashid Ul Nabi Khanraashidulnabikhan.dawah@gmail.com
The month of Muharram is the first month of the Islamic calendar year. Every injustice and oppression reminds us of Karbala, the tragic incident took place on the tenth of Muharram.
It was the murder of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS), his family members and his friends by Yazid.
To state what is known, Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) was the grandson of Prophet Muhammad (SAW) who loved him dearly. The whole world accepted the fact that Hussain (AS) saved Islam from destruction by sacrificing his precious life.
It was a battle between Haqq (truth) and Batil (falsehood) and, in this battle Haqq, clearly won. Imam Hussain (AS) gave the world and humanity concept of justice in practical terms.
Historians of great repute, scholars, writers, philosophers and world leaders who said wonderful things about Imam Hussain (AS) include Dr. K. Sheldrake, Charles Dickens, Thomas Carlyle, Edward Gibbon, William Muir, Allama Sir Muhammad Iqbal, Browne and so on.
Here I will quote two of these: Allama Sir Muhammad Iqbal and Thomas Carlyle.
According to Sir Iqbal: “Imam Husain uprooted despotism forever, till the Day of Resurrection. He watered the dry gardens of freedom with a surging wave of his blood, and indeed he awakened the sleeping Muslim nation. If Imam Husain (AS) had aimed at acquiring the worldly empire, he would not have travelled the way he did. Husain weltered in blood and dust for the sake of truth. Verily, therefore, he becomes the foundation of the Muslim creed ‘La Ilaha Il-lallah,’ meaning, there is no deity but Allah (God).”
Similarly, the western author and philosopher, Thomas Carlyle said: “The best lesson which we get from the tragedy of Cerebella is that Husain and his companions were rigid believers in God. They illustrated that the numerical superiority does not count when it comes to the truth and the falsehood. The victory of Husain, despite his minority, marvels me!”
Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) was a brilliant young man and is definitely a role model for the youth; his upright character, stand for justice are some of his characteristics which today’s youth should take up.
He (AS) laid the foundation of the revolution with his blood and that revolution changed the world forever. Hujjatul-Islam Maulana Ali Naqvi has written that in Karbala, the largest number of true Muslims gathered in the entire history of Islam.
Imam Husain (AS) was not seeking the best fighters, since his goal was not to fight to win a physical war. He was looking for men of principle, true Muslims, firm and patient, who would go through utmost hardships successfully.
He (AS) challenged Yazid and in the process, Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) laid down his precious life, for the cause of justice; this battle changed the world forever. The sacrifice of Hussain (AS) will be remembered forever.
Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) revived Islam through his upright character and by sacrificed his precious life, his role as a young man in the battle field was brilliant his every move in the battle catches the heart and mind of every human being in the world, he was definitely a gifted young man.
If we look at Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS)’s life closely we come to know that his upbringing was very much inspiring. He was very dear to Prophet Muhammad (SAW), whose love for him caught everyone’s eye.
Most youth in our society have different role models like film stars, sportspersons, and politicians and so on; these role models serve no purpose in uplifting their character.
To do this and hereby build their character, young boys and girls should make their role model and their hero the one and only Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS).
If and when they do so then, our youth will take up their responsibilities with utmost care and will become best, moral and ethical human beings. The vices that some our youth are indulging in, like immoral behaviour, drug addiction and so on will disappear, once they wake up and follow the way of Imam Hussain (AS). The sooner they do, the better!