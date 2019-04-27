Imam among two persons booked under PSA, shifted to Jammu jail

April 27, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Police has booked two more persons including a cleric under Public Safety Act (PSA) in Pulwama district of south Kashmir and shifted them to Kot Bhalwal Jail, Jammu.

Official sources said that Manzoor Ahmad Ganie, son of Habibullah Ganie, of Nowpora Payeen, Litter, Pulwama; and Aijaz Ahmad Mir, son of Ghulam Hassan Mir, of Logripora, Bomai, Sopore were shifted to Kot Bhalwal jail in Jammu Friday morning under PSA.

They said Manzoor was arrested in 2017 and slapped with fifth PSA while as Aijaz, an Imam (cleric)of a Masjid at Pinglena, Pulwama was arrested by police nearly a month ago.

Manzoor was booked under PSA vide order number DMP/PSA/30/2019, and Aijaz under DMP/PSA/31/2019.

A police officer said the duo was involved in “anti-national” activities.

Family members of both the persons, however, refuted the police claim that they were involved in any unlawful activities.

“Manzoor Ahmad was arrested in February 2017 by police and we were told that he is planning to join militant ranks even when there was no evidence suggesting it,” Manzoor’s father, Habibullah, said.

He said since then his son has been repeatedly booked under PSA. “And now today morning, he was shifted to Kot Bhalwal jail,” he said.

Manzoor is the only son of Habibullah and the lone financial supporter for the family which also includes the mother and three sisters.

Habibullah, according to family sources, is suffering from multiple ailments leaving the family in distress. GNS