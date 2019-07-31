IMA to protest against sanctions of National Medical Bill

July 31, 2019 | Agencies

In response to the 24-hour strike call given by the Indian Medical Association (IMA) to protest against the sanctioning of National Medical Bill, the doctors of Ludhiana, Phagwara, Goraya, Phillaur, Nakodar, Noormahal and Banga observed a complete strike on Wednesday.

Healthcare services at several government and private hospitals were affected, as scores of doctors stayed away from work, including non-emergency services.

Former State President of IMA Dr SPS Sooch and IMA Phagwara President Dr Rajan said the fraternity is deeply saddened and disappointed by the sanctioning of the bill.