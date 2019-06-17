IMA strike hits health services in multiple states

June 17, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Day-long strike on Monday called by Indian Medical Association has hit health services in multiple states including Bengal, Assam, Bihar and Gujarat.

Services were withdrawn for 24 hours at the outpatient departments of medical colleges and hospitals with the junior doctors observing sit-in protests, sporting black badges.

The doctors, with placards in hand, were seen demanding security for medicos across the country.

The IMA called for a 24-hour strike on Monday, withdrawing non-essential health services across the country in the wake of the assault on doctors in West Bengal.