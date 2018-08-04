'I'm trapped in encounter, please forgive me'

Javid SofiArbal, (Pulwama), Aug 03:
After going missing on Tuesday, B.Tech degree holder and KAS-aspirant turned militant, Khurshid Ahmad Malik of Arbal village of South Kashmir's Pulwama district dialled home to inform the family that he has been trapped in a cordon and sought forgiveness.
The call at around 10 pm on Thursday came as a bombshell for Malik’s family , who were expecting their son's return to home after the passionate video appeal by his mother, sisters and other family members.
"Daddy forgive me if I have broken your trust or hurt you," Khurshid told his father Ghulam Nabi on phone.
"I am in cordon and surrounded by forces in Baramulla," Khurshid told his father. He then dropped the phone.
Khurshid’s father said the phone call came after 48 hours of their son went missing.
The call left the family shell shocked and all of them began crying.
His family, which had appealed him to return home, never would have thought that their son's eventful life could last for 48 only hours.
"They all broke into tears after hearing the phone call," one of their neighbours told Rising Kashmir.
Khurshid’s father said his ambitious son never showed inclination to join militant ranks.
"He had applied in police for sub inspector post. Mhis son was very focused on studies. He had done B-Tech from Shri Mata Vaishnu Devi University Katra in 2016 and also qualified GATE in March 2018. He was preparing for KAS," he said.
He said Khurshid left home on Tuesday. “He told us that he is going to submit an online application for KAS at an internet cafe in Pulwama.”
“But, he didn't return. His phone was also switched off. We approached police and army and also made a video appeal to him to return home,” he said.
The villagers said that they suspect that the video message couldn't have reached him as he had left his android phone at home and was carrying a simple phone without internet facility.
"Before the video message could reach him, he had made his mind to embrace death," Khurshid’s father said.
He said his elder son was made to appeal Khurshid to surrender but he rejected to surrender.