I'm proud of demolishing Babri Masjid, says Sadhvi Pragya

April 21, 2019 | RK Web News

Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur has said that she does not regret demolishing the Babri Majid structure in Ayodhya on December 6, 1992. In fact, Sadhvi Pragya said, she is proud of it. Sadhvi Pragya, who is out on bail in the 2008 Malegaon blast case, is a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal.



In an interview with AajTak, Sadhvi Pragya said, "Why would we regret the demolition of the Babri Masjid? We are, in fact, proud of it. There were some waste products of the Ram temple and we removed it. This has awakened the self-respect of our country and we will construct a grand Ram temple."