I’m not BJP’s man: Guv tells Admin Secys

Yawar HussainSrinagar, Aug 30:
Governor Satya Pal Malik Thursday told the administrative secretaries that he was not a representative of BJP or any other political party but of the people of the State.
Sources in the administration said while addressing his maiden meeting with the administrative secretaries at civil secretariat here, the Governor said the reports about his affiliation with political parties had no merit as he was there to represent only the common people of the State.
“I am not the BJP or any other party’s representative,” the Governor said.
His statement comes a day after a video of the BJP State President Ravinder Raina went viral on social media in which he was telling a group of people that the new Governor was “BJP’s very own man”.
Sources quoted the Governor as telling the administrative secretaries that he had received an in-depth feedback about them and expects them to deliver at the grass roots level.
The Governor told the administrative secretaries that they should reach out to the district levels to identify the primary issues of the people, the sources said.
They said in another meeting on flood mitigation, the Governor was not happy with the feedback he received about the mitigation plans of the administration vis-à-vis flood preparedness.
The Governor in that meeting has asked for monthly reports from the Irrigation and Flood Control department as he would himself monitor the flood control set up, the sources said.
They said the flood mitigation meeting was taken up in the wake of World Bank expressing its displeasure over the implementation of Jhelum-Tawi Flood Recovery Project in the State.
The sources said that in the meeting of the administrative secretaries, Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam had told the Governor that he had found the working environment of the State very efficient.
However, as per the sources, the Governor in reaction to the Chief Secretary’s statement told the meeting that the administration needed to move out of the offices to the people on the ground.