Illicit timber seized in Rafiabad

Noor ul HaqSopore Feb 04:
Jammu and Kashmir Police on Monday said that it seized 48 square feet illicit timber and 400 kilograms of firewood smuggled by two person in Rafiabad area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.
A police spokesperson in Sopore said that a large quantity of illicit timber and firewood was siezed near Darul uloom Balhama in Rafiabad .
"48 sq ft illicit timber and 400 kilograms of firewood smuggled by Ghulam Hassan Dar and Manzoor Ahmad Dar was seized in Balhama area of Rafiabad. Both the persons were arrested and further investigation initiated," the police spokesperson said.
Sopore police said that the illicit timber and firewood was seized and handed over to officials of forest department.
"A case FIR No. 05/2019 US 379/RPC 6 F act was registered and investigation taken up," they said.