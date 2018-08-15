About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Illicit timber seized in Kangan

Published at August 15, 2018 12:22 AM 0Comment(s)219views


Umer Raina

Ganderbal:

 Forest Protection Force Ganderbal seized a vehicle with illicit timber during the intervening night of 13 to 14 August 2018 in Najwan area of Kangan Tehsil of Central Kashmirs Ganderbal district sources said.
Forest Protection Force Ganderbal, during the intervening of 13 to 14 August Naka seized a Maruti 800 bearing Registration No :4587 /JKO1E loaded with illicit Timber Deodar 16.30Cfts at Najwan Kangan .
The Driver of the vehicle Managed to flee from the spot taking advantage of the Dark and dense forests sources added.

 

