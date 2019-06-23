Illicit timber seized from Kupwara village

June 23, 2019 |

Forest department officials on Saturday seized a huge chunk of illicit timber from a house in north-Kashmir's Kupwara district.

Reports reaching GNS said that a joint team of Forest Protection Force and Control Room Kupwara conducted a raid during which they seized around 232 ft. of illicit timber from a house at Harri Mohalla of Khurhama Batnaar in the district.

The team was also informed that the local Block Forest Officer and Forest Guards' have given a free hand to the smugglers, who plunder the green gold with impunity.

Denying any illicit felling and smuggling of the timber, Block Forest Officer said that the house where timber was recovered has 'Kashmiri Notice'.

Meanwhile, DFO Kamraj Abid Nazir confirmed the seizure of timber to GNS. "Our teams visited the spot and have recovered the illicit timber from the house."

"Although they claim of having Kashmiri notice but no document has been produced upto now, he said while adding that if they have any such notice they should produce it and as far as my knowledge goes such a notice is issued for not more than 50 or 60 ft."

The official said that an enquiry has been launched and whosoever is found involved would be dealt with sternly.