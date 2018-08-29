Illegally operating pharmacy sealed

DC Sgr warns of strict action against illegal drugs dealers
Srinagar, Aug 28:
On the basis of a lead suggesting illegal operations, a joint team of officers from concerned departments Tuesday raided a pharmacy at Karan Nagar here as ordered by the Deputy Commissioner Srinagar Dr Syed Abid Rasheed Shah.
Scrutiny of records of the pharmacy known as M/s Ubit Pharma revealed it had been operating illegally, without registration.
The premise of the pharmacy was sealed and the owner was issued a show cause notice. It was said inquiry proceedings into the matter have been initiated and will be completed in due course.
Deputy Commissioner Vigilance and Inspections, Commercial Taxes Department, Assistant Drug Controller Srinagar and concerned Naib Tehsildar were part of the team which carried out the raid.
The DC said the district administration is committed to the removal of illegal dealers in drugs and eradication of the menace of spurious and banned drugs in the district. He warned all those involved in its illegal trade and said harshest action as per the law will be taken against the defaulters.
He appealed the general public to remain vigilant and share leads about such operations at DC Office helpline number 7051112345.