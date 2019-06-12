Illegal sumo stands add to woes of Pulwama commuters

June 12, 2019 | Javid Sofi

The mushrooming of illegal sumo-taxi stands on main roads in different areas of south Kashmir's Pulwama town has created a messy traffic situation triggering routine jams in the area.

Local residents informed that a number of illegal sumo-taxi stands have sprung up in Pulwama town on main roads leading to massive jams at different places.

They said that around 50 vehicles running on Pulwama Rahmoo, Pulwama- Gusoo, and Pulwama Wahibugh routes are parked on main road in Dalipora area of Murran Chowk.

They said that the parking of these vehicles block pedestrian paths and choke already bottlenecked roads.

"The concerned authorities are well aware with this springing of illegal stands on roadsides in Pulwama town but they turn blind eye to the issue because they get a daily commission from the taxi drivers," said a shopkeeper in Murran Chowk Pulwama, adding that a recovery van of Municipal Committee Pulwama patrols on the road many times in a day but fail to take any action against them.

Similarly another unregistered sumo-taxi stand has sprung on Pulwama-Srinagar road near Murran Chowk.

The residents and commuters alleged that the stand is the root cause of routine heavy traffic jams on a half kilometer road stretch from Murran Chowk to Mian Chowk Pulwama.

They said that traffic cops deployed at the place to regulate traffic take no action against them.

Another roadside sumo-taxi stand on the Pulwama-Awantipora road near Public Park Pulwama has also became nuisance for commuters.

Mukhtar Ahmad Sofi, Assistant Regional Transport Officer( ARTO) said that they are in the process of shifting all the stands to Drussu area of Pulwama district and it will automatically accommodate vehicles running on different routes.

"The new stand will redress the issue," he said, adding that concerned enforcement agencies should take action against the illegal sumo-taxi stands.

Executive officer Municipality Committee Pulwama, Mushtaq Ahmad said that they have nothing to do with the springing of illegal sumo-taxi stands and added that it is the domain of concerned ARTO.







