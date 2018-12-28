Illegal structures demolished in areas around Dal: LAWDA

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Dec 27:
Special demolition drive was Thursday launched by the Lakes and Waterways Development Authority in the areas of Syed colony Nishat, Reshi Mohalla WFR, Jogi Lanker Rainawari, Nigeen near NIT and Habak and other adjoining areas. Many illegal structures and tin sheds were demolished during the drive.
In a statement issued here Enforcement Officer LAWDA said the violators taking advantage of strikes and restrictions had raised these illegal structures.
According to the Enforcement Officer, the demolition drive will continue with full vigor to remove all the illegal structures including palatial huts that have come up along the non-permissible zone in the catchment area of Dal Lake. He said the encroachments are being removed in pursuance to the directions of the High Court, which has called for removal of all the illegal structures from the area.
The officer said legal action was also initiated against the owners of the houses and other structures which have come up in violation of the Master Plan in and around the Lake.
Despite repeated warnings, several greedy and vested interests are frequently trying to raise illegal constructions around the Dal and Nigeen lakes. They should desist from raising such constructions and cooperate with the department or face action.
LAWDA also warned the truckers against carrying construction material to the area. It said vehicles plying in the area without permission will be seized and action will be initiated against the owners.
People residing within the LAWDA jurisdiction have been directed not to go for any sort of illegal construction.