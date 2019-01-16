Illegal structures demolished at Brane, Gagribal, Saida Kadal: LAWDA

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Jan 15:
Continuing with its demolition drive to remove illegally raised structures, the Lakes and Waterways Development Authority (LAWDA) through its Enforcement Wing Tuesday demolished several illegal constructions and structures in various areas.
In a statement Enforcement Officer of LAWDA said the structures were demolished at upper Brane, Puhloo, Shoori Mohalla Gagribal, Saidakadal and Manzgam Braine in which a concrete block, plinth, four tin shops and one room of 2nd storey were demolished by the demolition team which were raised illegally by some miscreants in clear violation of High Court directions.
During the demolition there was resistance from the locals of the areas at certain places especially in the area of Saida Kadal but demolition squad continued with the demolition and the illegally raised structures were raised to the ground.
The Enforcement Officer said that people residing in the LAWDA jurisdiction are directed to not undertake any sort of illegal constructions and Tripper / load-carrier owners are asked to not carry any construction material in the prohibited area of Dal/Nageen Lakes without permission.
He said the demolition drive will continue and elements creating hurdles in the process will be dealt under law.
According to the Lakes and Waterways Development Authority (LAWDA), the general public is requested not to undertake any construction in the territorial jurisdiction of the LAWDA without seeking permission from the competent authority.
“It is also impressed that no construction activity within 200 meters from the lake, the green belt should come up and the violators shall be dealt with strictly under the law,” the statement reads.
“Illegal constructions, if undertaken, will be demolished by the authority,” the spokesperson added.