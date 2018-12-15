About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Illegal structure removed at Pantha Chowk

Published at December 15, 2018 12:15 AM 0Comment(s)390views


Srinagar, Dec 14:

 District administration Srinagar on Friday demolished an illegal structure on State land here at Pantha Chowk.
The team involved in the demolition comprised officials from the Revenue and R&B departments assisted by officials from the Police.
An FIR under number 89/18 dated 14-12-2018 was also registered at Police Station Pantha Chowk against the violator under section 447A of RPC in the matter.
The SHO concerned has been authorised to keep close watch and ward over the land in question and lodge the violators in jail in case of any further violations in the case.
The administration has warned the general public against such violations and said that illegal encroachments on the State land anywhere in the district will be dealt sternly under relevant sections of the law.

 

 

