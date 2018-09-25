Illegal stone quarry plants wreak havoc in south Kashmir

Shafat MirAnantnag:
The Illegal stone quarrying plants in south Kashmir’s district Anantnag are causing ecological degradation, Rising Kashmir learned from several sources.
The illegal operation of stone crusher plants in the peripheries of Anantnag town and other rural areas of this district continue to wreak havoc on the ecology as most of these plants are being operated near the river banks and residential areas.
According to locals the wide-scale rock excavation is polluting the living environment for those living in adjoining villages. The rock excavation is resulting in loss of green pastures and pine trees and polluting drinking water.
The dust produced from these units has affected the vegetation near these plants while the concerned authorities are looking the other way. The authorities did take some cosmetic measures from time to time due to public outcry, which later dies down as the concerned departments do not follow up the process of registration of these units as per the guidelines laid down for the same. Also, due to the political patronage, operators of such many units are let go, as per an insider.
“Stone crusher plants in Kulamchinar Shankarpora, Sadura, Lalan on Bringi stream are all operating illegally from the river banks in the populated residential areas. The owners have no registration of stone Crushers as they all are running illegally. These units have become a nuisance and have adversely affected the ecology in the areas from where these are operating. An owner of one such plant runs his unit in partnership with a local political leader and every time our department tries to initiate action against such people, we are pressurized by the higher ups to not go ahead with any action against these violators. These units are running in brazen violation of laws and have affected the flora and fauna adjacent to these plants. These operators openly take the heavy machinery and trucks into rivers to extract boulders, which have led to almost an extinction of fish in Bringi and Sandran rivers”, said an official wishing anonymity.
Several months back, the Department of Geology and Mining had issued a show cause notice to one such owner of a unit at Kulumchinar Shankerpora in which the department reminds the said owner for getting the valid license from competent authority, vide order No.’s 449/MCC/DGM/MME&PR/17/2699-2700 Dated 28-7-2017, and 1230/MCC/DGM/GSC/17-18/6238 Dated 22-12-2017.
The running of stone crusher plants illegally is a gross negligence and aberration of SRO 302 of 2017 Dated 19-07-2017, reads the show cause notice.
The notice further reads that the Deputy Director Minerals, Kashmir, Department of Geology and Mining, Srinagar has passed clear cut directions that the stipulated time period extended by the department from time to time has already elapsed and it has been finally decided by the competent authority to take the steps which shall lead to the closure of all those minor mineral based units which are operational presently but without any lawful authority (valid License).
“We have directed all the operators of stone crushing plants to seek renewed NOCs from the concerned departments and a proper license according to the revised rules under SRO 302. Some of the operators have already furnished their documents with our office and whosoever fails to do so, strict action will be taken against them, said Imtiyaz Khan Joint Director of Geology and Mining Department.